Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate the album The Beatles Abbey Road while Coronavirus threatens the Invictus games

Prince Harry partnered with Jon Bon Jovi for this year's Invictus Games (an international charitable benefit that Prince Harry created to support injured veterans through competitive sports games), but now there is an imminent threat. Scheduled to take place between May 9 and 16, 2020, in Zuiderpark (located in The Hague, The Netherlands) Coronavirus is threatening the entire event. Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recorded a song called "Unbroken,quot; and even recreated the cover of the Beatles historical album for Abbey Road with members of the Invictus Games Choir in support of the games, but now many wonder if the games will take place and when. As one of the first strategies to prevent community outbreaks is to avoid large social gatherings, fears are great that the Invictus Games can be canceled this year.

Jon Bon Jovi joined Prince Harry in the legendary Abbey Road Studio, as reported by Todd Halm, where they spent the day recording the single "Unbroken,quot; with the Invictus choir. The official Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a video clip of the recording session with its 11.2 million followers. You can watch that video below.

See this post on Instagram Tests, tests🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home of The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to highlight veterans living with post-traumatic stress injuries (PTSI), to honor their service and recognize the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are strong supporters of the military community. The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, composed of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving staff of all services and different ranks of the United Kingdom Armed Forces have joined forces to use power of music to help them recover. Although The Duke could not sing, leaving the voices to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2, where The Beatles recorded 11 of its 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in February 28, 2020 at 6:53 a.m. PST

"We are very excited for today! #InvictusGames Choir and @jonbonjovi rehearsed and recorded all day at Abbey Road studios to re-record Unbroken. Later today, our Patron will join to listen to his stories and thank Jon for his support to @weareinvictusgames ”

Fans were delighted to see the photo of Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir as they recreated the iconic cover of Abbey Road. The photo went viral and was shared on multiple social networks.

You can see both the recreation of the cover of Abbey Road and the original cover of the Beatles album below.

At this time, it is not clear what the future of the Invictus Games will be this year. Everything at this moment is essentially a waiting game to see what happens with the Coronavirus outbreak. Some countries have begun to restrict travel, which can also cause organizers to delay games.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story and for more updates on whether the Invictus Games will be held as planned or if they will be rescheduled.



