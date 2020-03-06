Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, predictions | Soccer news







Team news, key statistics and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Manchester United vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Everton live at Sky Sports this weekend.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth – Saturday, 12.30pm kick-off

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss Bournemouth's visit after being ruled out for a hip injury that also sees him lose the Champions League tie next week with Atlético de Madrid.

Adrian will replace the Brazilian, as he did for 11 games at the beginning of the season, with 36-year-old Andy Lonergan on the bench, as third-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also injured.

Captain Jordan Henderson will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury, but could be fit for Wednesday's draw against Atlético, but midfielder Naby Keita is back after recovering from a hip problem.

Bournemouth Lloyd Kelly may become available again after the defender, who has suffered ankle and thigh problems, has returned to full training.

Loan midfielder Harry Wilson will not be eligible to face his parent club under Premier League regulations.

Welsh international David Brooks (ankle), forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and defenders Chris Mepham and Charlie Daniels (both on the knee) continue their own recovery.

Match Statistics: Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 17-0.

Charlie's prediction: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs West Ham – Saturday, 3pm kick-off

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreira for the visit of West Ham. The midfielder suffered a broken ankle in the FA Cup victory over Portsmouth last time and will be out for some time.

Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is back in dispute, but Sead Kolasinac (shoulder) is absent, as is Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers (both on the knee).

Tomas Soucek has quickly recovered from an injury to be fit West ham. The Czech midfielder suffered a hip injury against Liverpool fifteen days ago, but is already back in the race.

Andriy Yarmolenko is back in training but not ready to return, while Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere are still marginalized.

Match Statistics: West Ham manager David Moyes has not won any of his 15 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D4 L11). No manager in the history of the Premier League has achieved more away games against an opponent without winning; the others with 15 and no victories are Moyes himself against Chelsea and Harry Redknapp against Manchester United.

Charlie's prediction: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Watford – Saturday, 3pm start

Roy Hodgson has a number of return players, including Mamadou Sakho, as crystal Palace Watford host. The defender played 90 minutes for the U23 on Monday and is likely to appear on the team of the day, while Jeffrey Schlupp has an outside chance of being included.

The Eagles manager will be without Cenk Tosun, and the Everton borrower is expected to undergo knee surgery next week, and James Tomkins, who could return next week.

Watford They are expected to be without Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu for the game at Selhurst Park. Janmaat has not recovered in time for the match against Palace, and has not played since November 8.

Deulofeu was taken on a stretcher during Watford's 3-0 victory over Liverpool and Nigel Pearson admitted that he did not know when the Spaniard would return.

Match Statistics: None of the four Premier League meetings between Watford and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ended in a draw, and both teams won two games each.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Norwich – Saturday, 3pm kick-off

Defender Enda Stevens will return to the Sheffield United squad when they resume the Premier League action against the lower Norwich club. The left back missed the victory of the fifth round of the FA Cup in Reading mid-week with a tight calf, but Blades chief Chris Wilder is expected to restore him to the initial lineup.

John Fleck was also absent at Madejski Stadium, but it is likely that the midfielder also faces the Canary Islands.

Norwich I could have defender Christoph Zimmermann in dispute again after a hamstring problem.

Striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alex Tettey, both abandoned on the bench for a mid-week FA Cup penalty victory, have recovered from illness and Emi Buendia should be fit after the cramp.

Swiss central Timm Klose is intensifying his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has been allowed to speak with other clubs while the German seeks regular football. The end Onel Hernández (knee) and the full side Sam Byram (hamstrings) remain marginalized.

Match Statistics: Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has kept nine clean sheets in his 26 Premier League games this season. If he keeps Norwich at bay in this game, he will be the eleventh goalkeeper to reach double figures under 23, and the fourth English goalkeeper to do so after Joe Hart, Scott Carson and Jack Butland.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Newcastle – Saturday, 3pm kick-off

Southampton Moussa Djenepo will be available again for the clash with Newcastle. The Mali international lost his defeat in West Ham after receiving a compassionate license after his mother's death.

Striker Danny Ings is happy to return to the starting lineup, but Stuart Armstrong is out after a concussion. Will Smallbone suffers a low disease and the extreme Nathan Redmond (hip) remains on the sidelines.

Newcastle Head coach Steve Bruce will make a late review of full-back Javier Manquillo after he complained of pain after two starts since his return from a hamstring injury. Manquillo played the full 90 minutes against Burnley last Saturday and then in the fifth round victory of the FA Cup in West Brom midweek after having been out since New Year's Day.

Bruce left out Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernández, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Dwight Gayle in the Hawthorns, who will wait to return, while defenders Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstrings), Jetro Willems (knee ligaments) ) and Emil Krafth (ankle) and striker Andy Carroll (hamstrings) are still out.

Match Statistics: Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games against Southampton: the Magpies have never defeated the Saints in three consecutive games in history.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Lobos vs Brighton- Saturday, 3pm kickoff

Jonny remains outside Wolves before Brighton's visit. The wing's side is out of play after suffering an ankle injury against Norwich last month.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will also be lost after suffering his own ankle injury playing for the U23, but it is not believed to be serious.

The head of Brighton, Graham Potter, reported that there were no new selection concerns after the defeat at home last weekend by rivals Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now training with the first team team again after his retirement from a loan period at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

The Colombian José Izquierdo is not available while continuing to recover from a knee problem.

Match Statistics: The wolves have never beaten Brighton in a first level match, drawing two and losing seven of their previous nine games.

Charlie's prediction: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Tottenham – Saturday, start at 5.30 p.m., live at Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley Once again he will be without the injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Tottenham's visit.

Barnes is back in training with the rest of the first team after a hernia operation that has set him aside since New Year's Day, but the striker is not yet ready to return this weekend.

The full Lowton side continues with a knee problem while the Gudmundsson end is still frustrated by a calf discomfort.

Jose Mourinho expects Hugo Lloris to return Tottenham objective. The captain of France missed the last two games with a groin injury, but returned to training on Friday.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstrings) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are still out.

Match Statistics: Tottenham has lost its last two Premier League games, conceding more than 2 goals in each loss; The last time they suffered three consecutive losses was in November 2012 with Andre Villas-Boas.

Charlie Prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Everton – Sunday, start at 2pm, live in Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea could be without nine frontline stars when they face Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, with Mateo Kovacic out of play due to an Achilles problem and Willian doubts a similar problem.

Jorginho begins a two-game league suspension, with N & # 39; Golo Kante (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) out, and Andreas Christensen (hit), Christian Pulisic (adductor), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) all The doubts.

Everton will not have full side Seamus Coleman. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the right back would miss at least the next two games with the thigh problem that forced him to face Manchester United last weekend.

Lucas Digne has recovered from a calf problem, but Cenk Tosun has joined Morgan Schneiderlin (also knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) as absent in the long term.

Match Statistics: Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game by Everton in Boxing Day, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) have won more Premier League points than the Toffees (18). In fact, Everton has scored in the 10 games of its league under Italian, the current longest scoring race in the division.

Charlie's prediction: CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Manchester City – Sunday, 4:30 p.m. start, live in Sky Sports Premier League

United Manchester Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that central Harry Maguire is "playing and going,quot; to face Manchester City on Sunday. The United captain missed Thursday's FA Cup victory in Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be evaluated before the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with blows, so they should also be reviewed. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for Manchester city after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the final stages of the final of the Carabao Cup last weekend and will be evaluated.

The end Leroy Sane continues to progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has set him aside since August, but the trip to Old Trafford comes too early for the German.

The Aymeric Laporte defender is still missing due to a hamstring problem. Ederson will return to the goal after being out of the last two games of the national cup.

Match Statistics: The away team has won six of the last seven games between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception of a 3-1 home win for Manchester City in November 2018.

Charlie Prediction: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Aston Villa – Sunday, 4:30 p.m. start, live in Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to Leicester's team for the clash with Aston Villa. The striker, who scored 17 Premier League goals this season, missed the last two games with a calf injury, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic that he will have his talisman in dispute again.

While Vardy's return will be an unquestionable impulse, Leicester can take a blow due to the absence of left-hander Ben Chilwell, as he has a hamstring problem.

1:40 Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday night. Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday night.

John McGinn of Villa is about to return from his broken ankle that has set him aside for three months. The midfielder may be available to face Chelsea next weekend, but he won't show up at King Power Stadium.

Chief Dean Smith has no other concerns about fitness and was able to remember Pepe Reina after he was a substitute in the final defeat of the Carabao Cup 2-1 against Manchester City on Sunday.

Match Statistics: Aston Villa did not win in nine Premier League away matches on Monday (D2 L7), from a 3-1 victory at Liverpool in August 2009 with Martin O & # 39; Neill.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)