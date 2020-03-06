Preview of the match – England vs Wales Women

Watch live on Sky One, Sky Sports Action and Mix and on the Sky Sports channel on YouTube







Amy Cokayne is prepared to win her 50th limit for England at the Six Nations Meeting of Women on Saturday with Wales at Twickenham Stoop.

Cokayne is one of the six Harlequins players that start at their local stadium, with more than 10,000 tickets sold to date, but England will not have Quins end Jess Breach for the rest of the Six Women's Nations due to an injury to ankle.

In the absence of Breach, Sarah McKenna will play with the left wing, while Emily Scott will occupy the full back position for her second start of the tournament, as the Red Roses seek four wins out of four.

Coach Simon Middleton said: "First, we are really disappointed and upset about losing Jess in our last two games."

"She is an integral player for us and we all wish her a speedy recovery."

"Sarah McKenna has played very well in the back-end for us in the Six Nations so far, but she is also a player we see with the versatility of playing on the wing too."

Amy Cokayne will win her 50th England cap on her club grounds

"England against Wales in any sport is an iconic element and we are eager for the game."

"There has been a fantastic effort in all areas in terms of ticket sales and we know that the crowd at the Stoop will create a wonderful atmosphere."

"I would like to give a special mention to Amy Cokayne in her 50th cap. For someone so young to reach this milestone is an incredible achievement.

"Saturday will be a very special moment that deserves to be enjoyed."

Jess Breach from England is out with an ankle injury

Wales seeks to recover from its 50-0 defeat against France two weeks ago, and has made two changes to its XV starter.

In the back, Gwen Grabb moves to the bank with Hannah Jones entering shirt No. 13, while Natalia John is associated with Georgia Evans in the second row.

"England is one of the best teams in the world at the moment, if not the best," said Wales coach Chris Horsman.

Siwan Lillicrap will be the captain of Wales against England

"However, the girls are ready to test themselves against the best, that's what they want to do to improve before next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand."

"We always knew that this would be a challenging championship and after a difficult day against France, England will certainly not be easier."

England: 15 Emily Scott, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (c), 12 Amber Reed, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Harriet Millar-Mills, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Hunter, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Mia Venner

Welsh: 15 Kayleigh Powell, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones, 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Caitlin Lewis, 10 Robyn Wilkins 9 Keira Bevan; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Cerys Hale, 4 Georgia Evans, 5 Natalia John, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Bethan Lewis, 8 Siwan Lillicrap (c)

Replacements: 16 Molly Kelly, 17 Cara Hope, 18 Ruth Lewis, 19 Gwen Crabb, 20 Robyn Lock, 21 Ffion Lewis, 22 Hannah Bluck, 23 Lauren Smyth