Preparations for the ongoing mosquito season in Hennepin County – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Although the ice is just beginning to melt, a group is already thinking about summer mosquitoes.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District threw 550 briquettes in a Golden Valley swamp on Thursday. It costs approximately $ 2,000 but will prevent totora mosquitoes, a particularly aggressive variety, from becoming adults.

In total, the MMCD will spend about $ 30,000 on the treatment of mosquitoes in Hennepin County this season. They leave these briquettes by hand in smaller swamps, but they are experimenting with treatment drones to reduce costs.

"We try to find a good place where the snow melts but the ice is still safe enough for us to walk," said Lucas Greimann, who works with the MMCD.

However, it is the spring weather that will really dictate the problem of mosquitoes this summer.

"Basically, all our mosquitoes depend on the rain, so the more rain we receive, the more mosquitoes can get out," he said.

Greimann said the mistakes could come out in early May, but the MMCD is doing everything possible to make sure they are less frequent this year.