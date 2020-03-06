Premier League Darts: story of the night at Exeter when Michael Smith defeats Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 12 from M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7pm in Sky Sports Action

















The best of the action of the fifth week of the Premier League in Exeter

Michael Smith sent a statement out loud with a 7-4 victory over world number one Michael van Gerwen, beating the Green Machine for the second time in a week.

Meanwhile, Luke Humphries created history by becoming the first Challenger / Contender to win a victory in the Premier League, beating Gary Anderson 7-5 in Exeter.

Glen Durrant returned to the Premier League summit with a 7-3 victory over Gerwyn Price, and Daryl Gurney picked up a point for his draw with Rob Cross.

Peter Wright was the other winner at night, beating Nathan Aspinall 7-3.

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

With a result of 4-1, MVG sought to keep the shot and return to the game. It looked good to do that, hitting 139 to leave 90 after 12 darts.

However, he did not have the opportunity to return to the leg on the night, since Bully Boy struck relentlessly to T18, D20, D20.

It was the blow to the body that changed the complexion of the game.

Story not sung

It may seem absurd to call it "unrecognized," but Peter Wright's dominant victory over Nathan Aspinall did not dominate the headlines due to the drama elsewhere.

However, there is no doubt that it was the performance of the night.

Snakebite recovered from his grim Dublin screen to average 110 against the Asp, reaching a 7-3 victory.

The tweet

I take my hat off to Cool Hand Luke. He created the story.

Could we see him in the Premier League as an absolute competitor in the coming years?

View from Mardle

Mardle breaks Smith's victory, noting that "he was better than Michael van Gerwen for a long period."

"(But) the night belongs to Luke Humphries. Thirteen have tried, and tonight he succeeded!"

The classification

After MVG's defeat, Glen Durrant returns to the top of the table. Bully Boy is level in points with the three-time Lakeside champion, but Duzza leads in the leg difference.

Next stop, Liverpool!

Stop number six on the tour shows the Premier League rock up to Liverpool. Local favorite Stephen Bunting is the last Challenger, as Bullet faces Rob Cross.

The fit Michael Smith faces world champion Peter Wright, while there is a real heavyweight clash with Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen facing.

Sixth night, March 12: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

