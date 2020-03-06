Postmates says it will begin deliveries of "contactless,quot; meals during the outbreak of coronavirus

The Postmates food delivery platform is starting what the company calls a "contactless delivery,quot; initiative designed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus when its hired workers are delivering meals and other ordered products.

The movement was seen by RecodeIt's Rani Molla Y The edge has confirmed that it is in effect as of today. Postmate users who now open the application should see a notice about contactless deliveries, which then asks users to enter a return option such as "leave at the door." The company also sent an email to registered users about the new option. It's not mandatory.

%MINIFYHTML9b622c262f91b5a87357fb41585274c611% %MINIFYHTML9b622c262f91b5a87357fb41585274c612%

"Today we present the return options, which will give our customers the ability to specify how they would like to receive deliveries," reads a new blog post from the company published on Friday. "Customers can choose to meet their Postmate at the door, as they have done before, find themselves on the sidewalk or go without contact and leave deliveries at the door." Postmates says you can add the contactless delivery option during payment if you skipped the message when you open the application today.

Postmates is far from being the only delivery company that begins to take more serious measures to protect both public health and the welfare of its customers and contractors. The subsidiary Ele.me and the food delivery platform of Chinese e-commerce giant Alituba Meituan Dianping, which dominate the Chinese food delivery market, have implemented similar contactless delivery options amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bloomberg reports. This implies safe delivery and collection locations to avoid putting delivery workers and customers in direct physical contact. Both also ask the delivery workers, many of whom use bicycles, motorcycles and scooters, to also wear masks.