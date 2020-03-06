Post Malone generates concern among fans due to its recent silly and eccentric performance

The fans of the pop star, Post Malone, expressed concern about the recent batch of performances by the singer in which his pranks were exaggerated and somewhat strange. The videos that show the rapper come to social networks, in which he is shown making funny faces and expressions, which include rolling his eyes and turning on stage.

Some people online noted the rapper's performance, stating that there must be something wrong with him, or maybe he has been taking a lot of drugs lately. On Friday, a person wrote on Twitter that Post Malone had been "acting weird,quot; on stage in recent weeks.

The user asked his followers to spread the video. Another user shared a video showing Post Malone grabbing a microphone with his eyes closed. The speculative users of social networks also referred to a large part of the lyrics of the performers, who often allude to drug use.

While some users think that Post Malone is not doing well, other people said it seemed that he was only doing a dramatic and eccentric performance.

Guys, please, Post Malone has been acting "weird,quot; on stage for a few weeks now. I am not trying to assume anything, but it seems that he is drugged. So please, spread this video. We lost too many artists due to overdose. I hope you are good. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NVGfewokn4 – IGO predicts (@ 2020thoughts_) March 6, 2020

If a near collapse were true, fans could argue that it may have something to do with stress. Last year, in May, the singer launched his own marijuana business called Shaboink. TMZ was the first to report on the new business of the young star.

Recently, during a conversation with GQ journalists, Post Malone said he was a great friend of Mac Miller, who died of an overdose two years ago, shortly after breaking up with Ariana Grande. In addition, a few months later, in May, Malone shared his opinion about the death of Lil & # 39; Peep, who died the year before the age of 21.

Speaking to Variety, Post Malone shared that he actually remembers when Lil & # 39; Peep died, and how people online did a lot of "shame." The singer added that it is difficult not to get caught in drug abuse if you are going through something difficult, so people should have more compassion.

Currently, Post Malone has another program scheduled for Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.



