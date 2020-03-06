Porsha Williams shares images of her and her sister, Lauren Williams & # 39; Day Out

Porsha Williams is having the best time while partying with her sister, Lauren Williams. In the video, fans can see Porsha with a glass in his hand, and Lauren can be heard in the background saying that this is mother's night.

‘Mom's day! Me, we have to go in when we can 😂 # PartyOf2 @lodwill #PjsMom #BalesMom ", Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said that "Porsha is just a great ball of fun energy," and another commentator posted this: "Oh Jesus," this is the reason why you are everyone's favorite "PJsMom."

A fan joked and said: "Henny made you dance to the rhythm of the music in your head," and another person posted this: "Where did you get this dress because it's getting to all the right places, sister."

Someone else wrote: "I love you Porsha," your energy is definitely a vibe, "and a fan said:" I love your sense of humor and joy. It's still you. "

A follower published: "The man says that … I don't play when it comes to mom's free time," and another commentator wrote: "I want to spend a night with you! I bet you have more fun! What good energy! @ porsha4real. "

One commenter wrote: "Porsha honey, where he smoked from hookah," and someone else said they would follow Porsha's example: "This is how it could be next month when my baby is three months old."

In other news, the RHOA star shared a photo on her social media account in which she is together with the love of her life, her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley.

She calls her baby, her purpose and fans simply love the connection between these two ladies.

Apart from this, it is said that Porsha and Dennis have been trying to fix things these days in their relationship.



