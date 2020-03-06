Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena, wears beautiful braids and beaded hair in a new video – "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; fans love Venus-inspired look and Serena Williams

Baby PJ is almost a year old and is already a true fashionista like her mother, Porsha Williams.

Porsha, from Real Atlanta Housewives Fame recently led to social networks, where he delighted fans with some videos where Pilar Jhena is shaking a new and sweet hairstyle.

The girl has her hair braided with pretty white beads. The little social media star happily showed her pretty appearance while playing on a sofa.

Many fans of the 11-month-old girl rushed into the comments section to praise her style.

A fan said: “Ohhh, my look at her ❤️ is growing😊 so fast! Hello beautiful, with your cute little accounts ❤️❤️❤️❤️. She is very pretty, but I would like to see her smiling. She always looks angry. 💓 "

Another commentator compared his braids with those of Venus and Serena Williams: "Well, niece! I see you with the braids and beads of Venus and Serena! Shake them and make music with them! Oo Very adorable with your braids. She is perfect, Porsha

This sponsor shared: “I love it! All black girls should experience braids and beads! I always say this ❤️ especially because my mother didn't know how to comb her hair and they loved me. 😩 "

This person said: "Awwww, she is a big girl now, she will be 1 in a few weeks. Go away, Pilar. I am following you as you grow up ❤️ She looks so good 👏🏽👏🏽 Did she stand still for this? Now her hair will really sprout! It will grow very fast and become thicker. But she is about to be mean and busy hahaha. 🤣 "

Meanwhile, Porsha is trying to solve things with her fiance Dennis McKinley, who confessed to having cheated on her due to the quality of sex during her pregnancy.

A source said Hollywood life: "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time. They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

The source added: "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine. They just don't want people to meddle too much. A lot of communication has been needed, but they are really working to trust him again. He has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

Porsha is running his business with precision.



