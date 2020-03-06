Police look for two robbery suspects who entered the South Dallas restaurant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Police look for two robbery suspects who entered the South Dallas restaurant - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for two robbery suspects who broke into a restaurant in South Dallas last month.

Dallas Police Department

%MINIFYHTML28b5ffb7b1fb7bfa716cb4ca22c3fcf811%%MINIFYHTML28b5ffb7b1fb7bfa716cb4ca22c3fcf812%

At approximately 2:49 a.m. M. On February 22, the suspects forcibly entered a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and stole a computer and money. They also tried to open a safe.

Dallas Police Department

Anyone with information about these suspects should contact the department.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here