Police look for two robbery suspects who entered the South Dallas restaurant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for two robbery suspects who broke into a restaurant in South Dallas last month.

At approximately 2:49 a.m. M. On February 22, the suspects forcibly entered a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and stole a computer and money. They also tried to open a safe.

Anyone with information about these suspects should contact the department.