Police investigate death at Lakeville residence – Up News Info

Police investigate death at Lakeville residence - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Lakeville police are investigating a death in a residence on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, the death occurred in the 17700 block of Glasgow Avenue in Lakeville.

Police tweeted that they will be updated through social networks as they get more information.

This is an ongoing investigation, check with Up News Info for updates.

