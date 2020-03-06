Police investigate death at Lakeville residence – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Lakeville police are investigating a death in a residence on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, the death occurred in the 17700 block of Glasgow Avenue in Lakeville.

Police tweeted that they will be updated through social networks as they get more information.

LPD is investigating a death at a residence in the 17700 block of Glasgow Ave. The investigation is just beginning and no other information is available at this time. LPD will update the public and the media through Facebook and Twitter. – Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) March 6, 2020

This is an ongoing investigation, check with Up News Info for updates.