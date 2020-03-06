Pleasure P arrested for battery charging in Miami

Love & Hip Hop Miami star Pleasure P was arrested Thursday on a battery charge after entering a physical altercation with a fast food worker.

According to the police report, the worker said Pleasure P had been yelling at him through the intercom system for several minutes. When he stopped at the window, "he kept shouting louder and became more disrespectful."

Then he allegedly pushed her into the chest after spending $ 60 to pay for her food. The cops were called. The singer denied having attacked her, but said that although he threw away his food, he did not go to her.

"While the defendant spoke to me, his person emitted a strong smell of alcoholic drink," reads in part in the police report. "I continued my investigation and saw food all over the floor near the self-service window and several employees who corroborated the victim's testimony."

He was subsequently arrested and jailed in Miami-Dade. He later got on Instagram to share his version of the story.

"This is not going to be as they think it will go. I was unfairly arrested, instead of the ladies having better customer service and correcting my order. They threw me food and the staff was very disrespectful. I asked for a refund and she He refused to reimburse me. Like anybody, I was upset but not to the point where I got physical with someone, "he said.

Read the full post below.