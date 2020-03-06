Pleasure P arrested for battery charging in Miami

Love & Hip Hop Miami star Pleasure P was arrested Thursday on a battery charge after entering a physical altercation with a fast food worker.

According to the police report, the worker said Pleasure P had been yelling at him through the intercom system for several minutes. When he stopped at the window, "he kept shouting louder and became more disrespectful."

Then he allegedly pushed her into the chest after spending $ 60 to pay for her food. The cops were called. The singer denied having attacked her, but said that although he threw away his food, he did not go to her.

