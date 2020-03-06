Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he doesn't need trophies to be defined as the best striker | Soccer news

"We have seen many great players who did not win trophies, but we respect them for their quality."





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the top scorer in the Premier League with 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal says that his reputation as top striker does not depend on winning trophies.

Aubameyang, the top scorer of the Premier League with 17 goals in this period, will have only one year to fulfill his contract the summer and has not yet won the cutlery since joining the club in January 2018.

Mikel Arteta spoke this week of his desire to keep the 30-year-old "under any circumstances,quot;, but with Arsenal facing an uphill battle to make next season's Champions League the future of his captain is uncertain.

Speaking to Football saturday he said: "I am a forward, so I will defend my side, I don't think you need trophies to be one of the best.

"Of course, it can help you, but we have seen many excellent players who did not win trophies, but we respect them for their quality."

"You don't need to win trophies, but if you win it, it's better."

The FA Cup represents the last opportunity this season for Aubameyang to secure his first trophy in England, and has not yet won a league title in his career despite having spent more than four years at Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Arsenal reached the Europa League final last year, but saw how Olympiakos finished in the round of 32 their chances of going better this season, and the Greek champions progressed in visitor goals.

Aubameyang assumed part of the guilt of that defeat, missing a golden edge opportunity at the last minute he would have sent to his side.

Aubameyang shows his frustration after his lack in the Europa League

The strange foul hit the player hard after the game. He said: "I had the opportunity again and I lost it. I felt like & # 39; it's fine, it's my fault & # 39; and I think this is human. That's why I was really devastated. But this is football and sometimes that happens. The next day I trained again.

"I think (the feeling remained) for a day or two. I was sleeping very late at night thinking about that, but after that it was fine because I have my family that is here and they give me some power and I try to be strong for them.

"I received a lot of love from my teammates and fans. I received a lot of messages and in the end, I am proud to be a soccer player for Arsenal and we move on."

In the absence of 11 games for this season, the qualification of the Champions League remains a plausible goal, and Arsenal is currently eight points behind Chelsea, which ranks fourth with a game in hand.

So, can the Gunners end the season strongly and catch their London rivals?

"I think it's possible, everything is possible," said Aubameyang. "Last season, we were ten points below the first four and we came back at the end and we were very close, but I think we can do it."

"When you see the games we have and what the other teams have, I think everything is possible. We have to focus on what we are doing and I think the team is doing well. We have something to improve, but I am sure that Now we have more pressure because we only have the opportunity to be in the Champions League thanks to the Premier League.

"That's the way and we have to focus on that and try to reach our goal."

