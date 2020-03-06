Photos that prove that Janhvi Kapoor can rock everything from shorts to a sari

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates his 23rd birthday today. The actress of a single film has all eyes on her this year, as she has some interesting projects on her kitten, namely Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht. She is preparing for its release in April, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Although it was not seen on the screen last year, it has received many criticisms, either during casual outings or at events. His appearance in the gym has also attracted a lot of attention. Everything from flowing dresses, saris, skirts and shorts, this diva kills everything she wears. The star is one of millennials' favorites. On her birthday today we celebrate her style and have fun with these 23 sparkling photos of her. Look at them.