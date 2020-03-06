Phaedra Parks makes fans happy with this flashback video

Phaedra Parks was able to take advantage of his fans' day by publishing a special video on his social media account. You can also see it below.

‘When you're not new but you're faithful! #tbt @ d.j.nabs #BStreetLive #vintage #throwback Pha ’Phaedra captioned his post he shared on IG.

A fan exclaimed: a Whoa! This is a setback! "And someone else said:" It seems that Vintage lil Kim is too cute, hahaha. "

Another follower posted this: "Lol, Phaedra, you're a Ki. I literally watch videos of old housewives of you on YouTube every night before I fall asleep … nobody likes Mrs. P ❤️ @phaedraparks."

Someone else said: "Come with that one-piece jean monkey @phaedraparks …… this had to be in the early 2000s because I had one like that."

One commenter posted this: ‘Wow! Returning and you still look the same & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another person said: & # 39; Hell, yes, just one life to live, we don't know when the gods are going to say come home … enjoy every day, every second, every nap … live life To the fullest … & # 39;

Someone else said: "I don't think it's the same DJ Phae Phae,quot; @phaedraparks, "and a follower posted this:" Oh my God, this would have been the last place I would have thought of you! ""

In other news, Phaedra appeared in the headlines not long ago when it was revealed that his fans praised the way Phaedra is like a mother.

She shared a photo with her two children, and fans are here for that. They made sure to tell Phaedra that they admire her as a mother.

‘If #joy & #happiness took human form 💕 my #prince & #president 💞my #boys 😍’, Phaedra captioned its publication on social media.

Many fans jumped into the comments and shared kind words for Phaedra, praising her.



