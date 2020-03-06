Pete Davidson blames Ex Ariana Grande for the growing media attention to him

Wenn

The cast member of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He jokes that the creator of hits & # 39; Thank You, Next & # 39; He has made it famous by saying: & # 39; She sent me to the wolves. She made me, created me.

Pete Davidson has given a playful blow to his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande. While taking on the challenge of eating 10 hot wings on an episode of "Hot Ones" by First We Feast, the cast member of "Saturday night live"He jokingly blamed the creator of successes" Thank you, Next "for the increasing attention that the media paid him.

In the interview with host Sean Evan, the 26-year-old was asked to value the paparazzi harassing him. "It's really annoying because, like, I live on Staten Island and now they come there, because, like, Ariana Grande made me famous and all that," he replied. "Then, she, like … it's all her fault. She is. She sent the wolves. Now … She made me – created me, whatever they say."

On a more serious note, Davidson admitted that dealing with paparazzi "stinks." He explained: "It's embarrassing because, like, I have a family. My mother has to go to work, you know, and there are these weirdos outside. And it's embarrassing and it stinks."

"I like smoking pot and being drugged in public, and it's very scary when someone like [makes a monster photographer noise]," continued the comedian, who was engaged to the "7 Rings" singer for four months. "You feel you are in the future."

During the chat, Davidson also talked about his rest on social media and the positive effect he obtained from rest. "I really don't try to get dressed," he said. "I used to when I had the & # 39; gram & # 39;. Because you just scroll … and you say, & # 39; Ooh, white shoes. I think that's what great guys wear. & # 39; and then you realize that when you are not online, that’s what the broken kids think is what rich people should use and it’s unfortunate. " He noted that it was a "really great feeling once you finally give up."

Davidson's statement came after he took a hit on his failed romance with Grande during his Netflix special "Alive From New York." Mentioning his ex's claim that their relationship was a "distraction," he joked, "I wasn't going to make jokes about this, but then my friend told me:" I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction. So now I think it's like a fair game. "