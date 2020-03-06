Pete Davidson: & # 39; Ariana Grande created me & # 39;

Pete Davidson became a household name after his brief romance with pop singer, Ariana Grande, and according to SNL comedian, his ex-girlfriend is the reason he is famous.

"It's really annoying because I live on Staten Island, and now they come there because as Ariana Grande made me famous and all that, so it's all her fault," he said during a recent episode of Hot Ones.

"It is! He sent me wolves. He made me and created me, or whatever they say," he continued, adding that it is "embarrassing and stinks because I have a family that, like, my mother has to go to work, and there are these weird ones. "

Davidson got engaged to Grande in June 2018, two months before the death of his ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God recently, he said he supported her after the news was heard.

"I knew it was all over after that," added Davidson, who got engaged to Grande in June 2018, two months before Miller's death. "That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that shit is like. All I know is that she really loved his shit, and that she wasn't doing a show or anything. That was screwed. Prayers to her family and all her friends ".