The Palestinian Authority has declared a state of emergency in the West Bank occupied by the coronavirus epidemic after seven people tested positive.

The Israeli army has closed the city of Bethlehem and Palestinian officials have ordered the closure of the Church of the Nativity.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera reports from the occupied West Bank.