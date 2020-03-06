Paisleu Park star name in Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle | Racing news

Paisley Park is the name of the star among 18 horses that still dispute the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham on Thursday.

The stable star of Emma Lavelle is widely regarded as one of the bankers of this year's Festival, as it offers consecutive victories on the third day.

The eight-year-old is undefeated in his last seven starts in total and is likely to continue in his winning sequence on his return to Prestbury Park.

Willie Mullins has three remaining contestants in Stayers 2018 hero Penhill, Bacardys and the brilliant mare Benie Des Dieux. This last bid is expected for a second at Mares & # 39; Hurdle on Tuesday, but retains the option of facing Paisley Park.

There are three other candidates trained in Ireland, at Apple & # 39; s Jade by Gordon Elliott, who will wear blinders for the first time in what could be his swan song, Martin Brassil's winner of Ballymore Novices Hurdle last season City Island , and Ronald Pump by Matthew Smith. .

Tom George seems ready to saddle both Summerville Boy and The Worlds End, while Warren Greatrex has high hopes for Emitom after his impressive recent win at Haydock.

There are also L & # 39; Ami Serge and West Approach, trained by Nicky Henderson, from the courtyard of Colin Tizzard.