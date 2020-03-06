Paid for staying at home: Europe's safety net could reduce the number of coronaviruses

Political leaders and central bankers have been full of assurances in recent days that they will do whatever it takes to mitigate the impact and avoid a recession. A The emergency cut in interest rates on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve sought to contain the consequences, but it was not clear when or how much it would help.

But more than rate cuts or bursts of spending, economists say, the best short-term measures to prevent an economic recession may be "automatic stabilizers,quot;: existing programs or regulations that protect workers, provide low-cost medical care or They help companies spend a lean period. Some of these measures were adopted at another time of financial stress: the financial crisis of 2008.

The guarantees that many workers will not have to choose between taking care of their health and paying rent is a crucial psychological factor, since Italy and France closed hundreds of schools, Britain unlocks an "action plan,quot; to prevent the spread of the virus and Companies across the continent cancel trips and meetings to limit their employees' exposure to the epidemic.

Certainly, the benefits vary from one country to another. And although Uber drivers, employers and independent workers in many European countries have access to health care at lower costs than in the United States, they still do not get the same level of wage protection as salaried employees.

Italy announced on Thursday that it will launch a support package of 7.5 billion euros (about 8.5 billion dollars) to help businesses and families affected by the coronavirus, in addition to the 900 million euros of support announced last week.