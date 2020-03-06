Paid for staying at home: Europe's safety net could reduce the number of coronaviruses

PARIS: keep your salary while caring for a child in quarantine. Exercise the right not to work if you are afraid of getting sick. Pay for sickness for up to six months.
Europe is sometimes considered a home of overly generous social policies. But as countries around the world strive to control the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, some analysts say those social programs and protective labor standards could serve as a powerful vaccine against the dreaded economic cost of the virus: the recession.
Europe's universal health systems, for example, help boost the economy by supporting consumer spending amid a serious outbreak, because people are not worried about receiving a large bill if they get sick.
"I would worry more in the United States what the cost would be," said Angel Talavera, an economist at Oxford Economics in London. "For Europeans, that is not a consideration we have in mind."
Political leaders and central bankers have been full of assurances in recent days that they will do whatever it takes to mitigate the impact and avoid a recession. A The emergency cut in interest rates on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve sought to contain the consequences, but it was not clear when or how much it would help.
But more than rate cuts or bursts of spending, economists say, the best short-term measures to prevent an economic recession may be "automatic stabilizers,quot;: existing programs or regulations that protect workers, provide low-cost medical care or They help companies spend a lean period. Some of these measures were adopted at another time of financial stress: the financial crisis of 2008.
The guarantees that many workers will not have to choose between taking care of their health and paying rent is a crucial psychological factor, since Italy and France closed hundreds of schools, Britain unlocks an "action plan,quot; to prevent the spread of the virus and Companies across the continent cancel trips and meetings to limit their employees' exposure to the epidemic.
Certainly, the benefits vary from one country to another. And although Uber drivers, employers and independent workers in many European countries have access to health care at lower costs than in the United States, they still do not get the same level of wage protection as salaried employees.
Italy announced on Thursday that it will launch a support package of 7.5 billion euros (about 8.5 billion dollars) to help businesses and families affected by the coronavirus, in addition to the 900 million euros of support announced last week.
The governments of most European countries are offsetting the cost of emergency sick leave for employers and helping smaller companies that are struggling to survive.
Most European governments require companies to grant employees some form of paid sick leave. Germany, France, Denmark and the Netherlands are among the countries where workers have the right to receive full payment, in some cases for at least six weeks, if they are sick, they are in quarantine or their employers tell them to stay in House.
In France, employees can also exercise what is known as the "right of withdrawal,quot; from leaving work if they believe that their health and safety are at risk, without having their wages docked or facing punishment.
Employees and their union at the Louvre Museum in Paris voted to stop working earlier this week, claiming fears that visitors could spread the virus. Management challenged the movement but could not cancel it, keeping the world's most visited museum closed for three days. The workers returned Wednesday after authorities announced better health security measures.
The economic costs of the virus are already tangible in Europe. For example, the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, which was scheduled to open to the public on Thursday, deprives the European automotive industry of one of its main exhibitions and means that the millions spent on elaborate exhibitions were wasted.
Some governments are moving more aggressively than others to compensate for financial stress, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that make up most of the economic activity in Europe, providing tax exemptions, extending the deadlines for paying taxes and facilitating Access to government financing. schemes
France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire this week it offered the affected companies state financing to pay partial unemployment benefits, as well as facilitated the credit conditions of BPI France, the state investment bank. France has stated that the coronavirus is a "force majeure,quot;, which means that suppliers will not be penalized for not complying with government contracts.
In Italy, the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus epidemic, the government promised Implement measures that you have used after the earthquakes in 11 quarantined cities around the north of Lombardy and Veneto, the so-called red zone of the outbreak, where some companies are losing 100 percent of their income.
Among other supports, companies can obtain immediate access to unemployment benefits for unemployed workers and will be allowed to pay their taxes late, helping to mitigate a collapse in sales and production.
Others stop until the signs of economic damage are clearer. In Spain, officials said it was too early to take financial measures, with much of the economic impact of the coronavirus in question. German finance minister Olaf Scholz promised this week that the government would take action if the outbreak affected the country's economy, which was already in trouble, but did not offer any specific proposals. There is still a deep reluctance in Germany to borrow to pay the fiscal stimulus.
However, countries where the spread of the epidemic shows no signs of slowing are stopping. France intensified its response this week when the coronavirus threat spread through schools, rushing through new emergency measures that allow parents who cannot find child care to receive full payment while staying at home with children who must be quarantined
And in Denmark, authorities said parents could take up to 52 weeks of leave to care for a seriously ill child under 18.
Employers in Britain were already required to grant free time if a relative or child became ill on short notice. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that the country's mandatory disease payment system would begin paying the first day for people with suspected coronavirus, instead of the fourth day for other diseases. Critics noted that two million low-wage workers, those who earn less than 118 pounds per week, or about $ 153, did not earn enough money to qualify for help under Mr. Johnson's plan.
Concerns highlight the uneven nature of such guarantees.
In the red zone of Veneto in quarantine in Italy, Taylan Arslan, 33, was forced to postpone the opening of a kebab manufacturing plant after the government imposed a ban on all non-essential economic activity, leaving its 57 employees unable to go to work. Under the government's emergency support plan, Mr. Arslan will be able to get access to unemployment benefits for his workers more easily and quickly.
Mr. Arslan would also get € 500 in support. But the money would not be enough to recover lost profits from your business, even with the tax exemptions offered, he said. He estimated that he had lost € 12,000, or about $ 13,500, per day.
The government "can keep its 500 euros a month," he said, worrying about the loss of tons of meat in their freezers. "I need to work."
But Italy can only go so far. Government debt far exceeds the annual production of the economy, and Rome cannot afford to lose investor confidence in bonds.
"In the short term, the government can help," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York. "But the government cannot support people forever. At the end of the day, someone has to pay for this."
Jack Ewing contributed reports from Berlin, Emma Bubola from Rome and Geneva Abdul from London.