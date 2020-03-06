Packers 2020 low season guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary limit and draft selections

The Packers experienced an excellent offseason last year by being more aggressive in the NFL free agency. The movements of general manager Brian Gutekunst to support rookie coach Matt Fleur, especially on the defensive, caused a 13-3 season on the team after going 6-9-1 the previous year.

The unrelated "Smith Brothers,quot; were a sensation, as both Z & # 39; Darius and Preston acted as mass signings and costume leaders. Adrian Amos and first-round rookie Darnell Savage also made security a fortress. Gutekunst also hit second-round guard Elgton Jenkins, and both first-round linebacker Rashan Gary and fourth-round tight end Jace Sternberger are online to be much larger taxpayers in 2020.

Now the Packers need a lot of staff movements to maintain their advantage in the NFC North and remain in the mix for the conference title. Sporting News is immersed deeply in the list of pending tasks of the Packers through the free agency of the NFL and the Draft of the NFL 2020.

The top priority of the packers: help Aaron Rodgers more

Rodgers had one of the distinctive lines at the beginning of the Packers' change last season: "We have a defense."

Reinforcing that side of the ball for coordinator Mike Pettine gave Green Bay a solid base, removing great pressure from Rodgers and allowing the team to have a more prolific complementary ground attack led by Aaron Jones. Now it's Rodgers' turn to get help.

Although a healthy Sternberger and an improved Allen Lazard can drive the recipient body away from Davante Adams, Rodgers does not have enough reliable goals not to back off. The Packers must decide on a bona fide n. ° 2 and a superior slot option, especially with Geronmio Allison entering free agency.

Rodgers has David Bakhtiari still protecting his blind side in the left tackle, but the right tackle is worried about Bryan Bulaga's aging (who will soon turn 31 years old) as he enters free agency along with Jason Spriggs and veteran reserve Jared Veldheer (33).

There is some outside noise that the watch is marking in the 36-year-old Rodgers race, when in reality, in the current NFL landscape, he has several years of high quality left. He has had a couple of years off due to limited support, but last year he regained confidence that the window was reopened to get a Super Bowl ring. Now is the time to help him get back to the top.

Packers free agents 2020

Here is a look at the unrestricted key players of the Packers for next season:

WR Geronimo Allison

TE Marcedes Lewis

OT Bryan Bulaga

OT Jason Spriggs

OT Jared Veldheer

ILB Blake Martinez

ILB B.J. Goodson

OLB Kyler Fackrell

CB Tramon Williams

S ibraheim Campbell

While the Packers weigh how to approach the open catcher and the offensive tackle, they have concerns between and behind the Smiths. Gary is a wild card in terms of whether he fits better inside or outside. Martinez has been solid and productive, which should be a big business in the open market, but the Packers will not waste it.

The depth should be replenished anywhere else in the last seven.

Packers salary space

The Packers are limited with about $ 20 million remaining below the limit, placing them in the last 10 in the NFL.

The easiest targets to cut and create more space on the lid, thanks to Sternberger and Jenkins, are tight end Jimmy Graham ($ 8 million) and guard Lane Taylor ($ 4 million).

Packers team needs

The open receiver: The Packers cannot afford not to continue looking for updates for Rodgers.

The Packers cannot afford not to continue looking for updates for Rodgers. Offensive Tackle: The right side must be approached to complement Bakhtiari.

The right side must be approached to complement Bakhtiari. Defensive line: The Packers need more punches around Kenny Clark.

The Packers need more punches around Kenny Clark. Linebacker: They have a need for speed and faster coverage.

They have a need for speed and faster coverage. Difficult end: With Graham and Lewis on the way out, they need an online add-on for Sternberger.

With Graham and Lewis on the way out, they need an online add-on for Sternberger. Defensive back: Packers could use a reservation that can alternate between backup security and the subpackage corner.

Free Agent Objective Packers

Green Bay may not go crazy in free agency again this year, but Gutekunst can still make some effective negotiating moves. However, if there is a stir, it could be a tackle Jack conkin or closed wing Austin Hooper.

In the wide receiver, the cheapest viable targets are Rashard Higgins (younger but a little untested) and Emmanuel Sanders (established but older). For the right tackle, Darryl Williams It is a potential replacement. On the defensive end, they can take a 3-4 recovery shot at Derek Wolfe.

To help in the defensive back, Brian Poole Y Mackensie Alexander have a nickel appeal in relation to the budget.

Packers draft picks 2020

Round 1, Pick No. 30

Round 2, Pick No. 60

Round 3, Pick No. 94

Round 4, Pick No. 126

Round 5, Pick No. 158

Round 6, Pick No. 173 (of the Raiders)

Round 6, Pick No. 190

Round 7, Pick No. 202 (De Browns)

Round 7, Pick No. 220 (of the crows)

The packers get stronger with a defensive player

The Packers are not expected to receive any compensatory selection, but it is impressive how Gutekunst still has nine selections even though four come in the last two rounds.

In the first round, the open receiver, the linebacker and the offensive tackle should be considered, because the best player available at that point can line up very well. It might be wise for Green Bay to try again with several wideouts in the draft despite limited returns when Gutekunst took three in his first draft as GM in 2018. There is a drop in the linebacker after Oklahoma Kenneth Murray and LSU & # 39; s Patrick Queen, so it would be a good blow to lead the draft. Tackle, as a wideout, presents more high quality depth in this class.

The receivers that would fit well with the Packers in various capacities are those of Colorado Laviska Shenault Jr. Baylor & # 39; s Denzel Mims, State of Arizona Brandon Aiyuk and from Notre Dame Chase Claypool. In the tackle, Washington & # 39; s Trey Adams and TCU & # 39; s Lucas Niang They are good considerations unrelated to the first round.