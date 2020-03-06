Our galaxy is deforming and astronomers have no idea why – BGR

From our position here on Earth, it is impossible for most of us to notice changes that occur in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Astronomers, on the other hand, have tools at their disposal that make observing trends in our galaxy a little easier, and a development, in particular, is to leave scientists scratching their heads: the Milky Way is deforming. Our entire galaxy is not twisting or deforming, of course, but the edge of the spiral is acting quite strange. The outer lip wobbles and deforms in a way that defies most explanations, and researchers are doing everything possible to wrap it.

Using data from the Gaia prospecting mission of the European Space Agency, astronomers obtained a detailed view of the deformed edge and began to test theories about why it exists. Some of the theories that seemed plausible at first, but were not kept under further examination.

How Futurism he notes, one of those theories suggested that the internal galaxy was spinning at an angle to the outer edge, causing the galaxy's lip to wobble and shake. However, comparing the speeds of rotation between the various regions of our galaxy and the deformation movement seemed to crush that theory.

Now, the best current assumption is that our galaxy is about to swallow something quite large. A much smaller galaxy that orbits the Milky Way may be responsible for the deformation observed by scientists. The attraction of the smallest galaxy on our own may be causing the edge of our galaxy to deform and twist.

But if that is the case, what smaller galaxy is behind all this weirdness? Scientists suggest that the small Sagittarius dwarf galaxy could be to blame. It is already believed that the Milky Way is gradually swallowing Sagittarius, and if that is the case, that incredible event may be enough to cause the powerful Milky Way to deform, but they cannot say it with certainty.

Image source: ESA / Hubble and NASA; acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt