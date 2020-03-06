Orlando Bloom helps Katy Perry become the best version of herself

While Katy Perry your first child is growing up, Orlando Bloom It is helping her become the best version of herself.

%MINIFYHTML882d2a94b1aa198ccf3186a9c780db1b11% %MINIFYHTML882d2a94b1aa198ccf3186a9c780db1b12%

Earlier this week, the singer made the big revelation in her new music video for "Never Worn White,quot; that she is pregnant with her first child. At the end of the ethereal image, the Grammy nominee 13 times showed her growing baby lump, simultaneously confirming her pregnancy.

Now, with their first child on the road, Perry and Bloom are about to embark not only on a new chapter as parents, but also as husband and wife considering they are engaged and will eventually get married. Although, according to one source, the artist "had her heart set,quot; on celebrating her wedding in Japan, with the spread of the coronavirus, things are in the air.

However, the star counts its blessings. "I am glad that I was able to go on the other side of this incredible journey that has been in the spotlight for almost 12 years and I am very grateful that I am not hooked on drugs or not. A great alcoholic," he said in In the air with Ryan Seacrest. "I have my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone going through that, but being in this industry will make you a crazy person if you let it."