Oppo's first smart watch is the strangely familiar Oppo watch

As Oppo joked repeatedly, Oppo is making a watch called Oppo Watch, and today it was fully revealed. It looks extremely similar to the Apple Watch, not only for its curved glass and square screen, but also for the integrated bands and the black user interface. However, its 4.5 mm thick aluminum frame seems considerably thinner.

The 46 mm watch has a 1.91 inch OLED display with a resolution of 402×473. It does things typical of smart watches such as fitness tracking, music playback, heart rate monitoring, etc., and Oppo says it is water resistant to 50 meters. It also has cellular connectivity based on eSIM.

Oppo is promoting the watch's fast charging VOOC system, which uses technology similar to that of the company's smartphones. The watch is said to be good for 40 hours of regular use with a charge, with an energy-saving mode apparently capable of lasting up to 21 days with notifications enabled. With VOOC, Oppo says the watch will get a 46 percent charge, good for daily use, in just 15 minutes, while it will take 75 minutes to complete.

Oppo says that the "ColorOS Watch,quot; software is based on Android, but it is clearly not using Google's Wear operating system. On the other hand, the company suggests that versions for other markets may end up running different software. Oppo Watch will launch for the first time in China on March 24 for 1,499 yuan (~ $ 215), and we are planning to check it out for ourselves as soon as we can.