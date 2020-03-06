Official movie trailer & # 39; True to the Game 2 & # 39; Drops

The official preview of the movie directed by Jamal Hill, True to the Game 2, was presented this week.

The next movie is produced by Manny Halley.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Teri Woods and follows the original film, which was released in 2017. The impressive cast includes Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Iyana Halley and Jamaar Simon.

Rotimi, Jeremy Meeks, Niatia & # 39; Lil Mama & # 39; Kirkland, Faith Evans, Starletta DuPois, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Renee Pitts, Christian James and Kevin Sizemore and Waka Flocka Flame were also recently announced as new additions to the action-packed cast.

Description of the movie:

After the death of Quadir's murder, Gena reinvented himself as a journalist, living and working in New York. Growing rapidly in his company, Gena is sent to LA for a story that changes her career. Although Gena is far from home, her life in Philadelphia seems to always appear. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a blow to Jerrell's crew members, rekindling another war between the two crews. Jerrell is determined to get paid by any means necessary, and will start with Gena.

Watch the trailer below.