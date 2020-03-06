Official movie trailer & # 39; True to the Game 2 & # 39; Drops

Home Entertainment Official movie trailer & # 39; True to the Game 2 &...

The official preview of the movie directed by Jamal Hill, True to the Game 2, was presented this week.

The next movie is produced by Manny Halley.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Teri Woods and follows the original film, which was released in 2017. The impressive cast includes Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Iyana Halley and Jamaar Simon.

