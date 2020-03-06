Observers question Guyana's vote and urge Granger not to claim victory | Elections 2018 News

Foreign diplomats and observers have questioned the preliminary results of the Guyana presidential elections and urged incumbent David Granger not to claim victory as the opposition alleges fraud, establishing a confrontation in the South American nation.

Meanwhile, Guyanese police surrounded the country's electoral commission on Friday, the Reuters news agency reported, adding that the commission has not yet declared a winner.

The former British colony voted on Monday to choose who will oversee an oil boom that promises to be transformative for the poor country, thanks to recent crude discoveries on the coast.

Following preliminary results, opposition leaders denounced the "theft,quot;, and diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom said the results published by the elections commission for one of the regions of the country they were not credible.

"It's a shame that this emerging oil giant has to sit here at this table and speak on the edge of a dictatorship," said Kian Jabour, of the opposition party A New and United Guyana.

A disputed election could derail the country's plans to use its new oil wealth to stimulate economic development. It would increase ethnic tensions over low heat between the country's Afro-Guyanese and the descendants of Indians, who have suspected that the other is trying to control oil revenues.

Region Four

Opposition leaders said the election commission altered the results of an area called Region Four, the most populous constituency, to give Granger, the acting president, of the APNU-AFC coalition, a wide margin over Irfaan Ali of the PPP opposition party.

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo said that the results of the commission for Region Four did not match the sum of votes counted in the survey statements, the official documents that reflect the results of the vote at each individual polling station.

"Based on our observation of today's procedures (election commission) in your Region 4 office, and the fact that the full count was not completed, we question the credibility of the results of Region 4," said the Heads of the four diplomatic missions in a statement. joint declaration.

No winner proclaimed

The electoral commission has not yet proclaimed a winner in the race., but Granger gave celebratory statements to a concentration of supporters on Thursday.

"We are here to serve you for the next five years," he said. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. When the sun rises … the president swears again."

Supporters of presidential candidate David Granger, of the APNU + AFC alliance, cheer and wave flags (Luis Acosta / AFP)

The results of Region Four were also questioned by the Commonwealth Observer Group, composed mainly of former British colonies, as well as the Carter Center, founded by former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife, who in 1992 helped Guyana hold elections Free after decades. of rigged votes

For days, critics complained of unnecessary delays and what they called dilatory tactics, including the unexpected hospitalization of a key election official.

Oil is expected to change country

Guyana, which has a population of less than 800,000 inhabitants, is expected to become a major oil producer in the coming years, as several companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp, take advantage of eight billion barrels of oil and gas in the Coast of the country

However, the country's policy has remained largely divided along ethnic lines since Guyana's independence in 1966 from the United Kingdom.

The APNU-AFC coalition in Granger is largely made up of black Guyanese descendants of African slaves, while the PPP mainly represents descendants of Indian workers who arrived in the 19th century to work in sugar plantations.

The UNPA-AFC has promised to use oil wealth to finance cash transfers to citizens, as well as investing in infrastructure and diversifying the economy.

The PPP has criticized Granger for not insisting that Exxon grant a higher percentage of oil revenues to the state.