O Basketball Wives ’Star OG strikes back Evelyn Lozada, the claims drama took her to the emergency room

TSR Updatez: Responding to Evelyn Lozada's lawsuit accusing her of defamation, "Basketball Wives,quot; Ogom "OG,quot; star Chijindu is responding to Evelyn, claiming that the drama took her to the hospital.

OG said that after Evelyn sued her in October, she suffered severe chest pains in the new suit, according to TMZ. OG says the pains were so strong that he had to go to the emergency room to receive treatment, according to the new lawsuit.

In court documents, OG says Evelyn is quick to file a lawsuit "For the purpose of financial gain and media attention." OG supported its claim by providing a list of several lawsuits Evelyn has filed in the past.

To catch up with this wives basketball meat, Evelyn sued OG for defamation, claiming that OG calling her a racist intolerant cost her real money.

The fight between the ladies got so bad that Evelyn finally filed a restraining order against OG, but a judge finally denied Ev's request.

OG's new demand is adding another layer to this drama, Chile. We will keep you informed about any updates, Roomies.