Nuggets defend Michael Porter Jr. after a healthy scratch – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE – Less than five minutes from the second quarter of Thursday night, Nuggets coach Michael Malone made a substitution for two of his starters to return to the game, and rookie Michael Porter Jr. took it as a signal .

He crawled to his left, farther from the scorer's table, until he reached the last seat on the Nuggets bench. Slowly, he began to buckle warm-up sweat, evidently aware that Malone had no intention of playing against the Hornets.

For the third quarter, Porter's seat unchanged, veteran Paul Millsap sat strategically next to the famous rookie.

"We keep all that between us," Millsap said, being careful not to reveal exactly what was said between the two. "We talk. He understands."

Porter did not play in the dramatic victory of Thursday 114-112 over the Hornets on Thursday. It was his first healthy scratch since the Nuggets were in Brooklyn on December 8.

"I think (is) to improve, for himself, I think it's good for him because he knows we need him, and if he isn't locked up, the team has difficulties," Millsap said. "We need him locked up. I think he's getting it, and he's taking it a little better than he would, per se, at the beginning of the year, but it's still a work in progress and he's still learning."

Malone said the decision was about defense, where the Nuggets have had great difficulties since late February. In all seven games since the All-Star break, Denver has the 27th defense in the entire league.

That's why Torrey Craig, despite not having played on Tuesday's loss to Golden State, won most of the minutes in the small reserve job. Craig played well, adding nine points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

"It's nothing that Michael Porter did or didn't do," Malone said. "It was a matter of us having the 27th defense since the All-Star break and possibly our best defensive player was a last DNP game." Just after helping us beat Toronto with 17 points and a great defense against (Pascal) Siakam and (Kyle) Lowry from the bank. So I'm just trying to find a way to insert some defense into the game.

"I thought Torrey had a good impact," Malone continued. "This does not mean that Michael does not play against Cleveland. He just has to stay with us. The reality is this: we were a team of 54 wins last year and we are a team that has great aspirations this year. And yes, we want to develop Michael Porter, but we also have to find ways to win. And tonight, I went with a group that I felt would give us the best chance of winning. And then Mike just has to stay engaged and be ready, and I have no doubt that will do. "

A teammate who makes sure he stays engaged and doesn't leave is Craig, his good friend, who unwittingly played minutes that could have been assigned to Porter. Before the players returned to their respective banks before the start of the third quarter, Craig found Porter near the free throw line. He offered words of encouragement, even if Porter's minutes could be at the expense of his own.

"I just try to make sure he has the right headroom, without letting that affect him negatively," Craig said. “I even say that we should play together some time for great alignment. Anything to encourage it.

Craig can pity him. After helping destroy the Raptors on Sunday, Craig was relegated to the bench in an effort to give Porter time. But Porter had problems in those minutes (1 of 6 from the field, two rebounds) against the Warriors, and the Nuggets defense continued to slide. That was what led to Malone's decision on Thursday.

"His head is good, he is in a great place, he understands, and he will still have the opportunity to play," Craig said. “It's not me against Mike or me trying to take his minutes or he trying to take my minutes. At the end of the day, we are teammates and do what the coach calls. It does not depend on us ".

Craig's commitment to the team is admirable considering that it has resulted in sporadic roles for him.

"You must be selfless, that must be within you and you really must believe that if you want to succeed and want things to work together as a team," Craig said.

That is why, despite his complicated arrangement, he is one of Porter's biggest fans.

"It definitely improves the team," Craig said. “Everything he brings to the table, his score, his rebounds, his playing skills. A team would be crazy if they said they can't use it or he doesn't make them better. "