Norwood officials quarantined by contact with coronavirus

Eleven employees and officials from the city of Norwood have been in close contact with a resident who was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease associated with the new coronavirus, and will undergo quarantine for 14 days, officials said in a press release Friday night.

Employees and officials, including general manager Tony Mazzucco, attended an event at a private residence last Sunday when they contacted the resident who has since tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.