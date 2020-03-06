Norwood officials quarantined by contact with coronavirus

Eleven employees and officials from the city of Norwood have been in close contact with a resident who was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease associated with the new coronavirus, and will undergo quarantine for 14 days, officials said in a press release Friday night.
%MINIFYHTML7b676fcd91474245989414094c67406c11%%MINIFYHTML7b676fcd91474245989414094c67406c12%
Employees and officials, including general manager Tony Mazzucco, attended an event at a private residence last Sunday when they contacted the resident who has since tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is not an employee or city official. The identity of the person will not be disclosed, due to federal health privacy laws, according to the statement.
Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.