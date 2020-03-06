Nokia: Nokia obtains a $ 560 million R,amp;D loan for 5G – Latest news

Finnish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia obtained a loan of 500 million euros ($ 561 million) last month to help accelerate the development of 5G technology, its annual report shows.

Nokia said its R,amp;D line of credit with the European Investment Bank (EIB), which has an average maturity of approximately five years after disbursement, was agreed in August 2018 and will be available until last month. He received the loan on February 24.



The company's finances have been in focus since it stopped dividend payments at the end of 2019 and said it would need to invest more than previously expected in the development of its 5G team.

This week, Nokia again hired former executive Pekka Lundmark of the Fortum energy group as its new CEO to lead efforts to revive its faltering 5G business.

A Nokia representative was not immediately available to comment on the loan details.

"Nokia will use the loan to further accelerate its research and development of 5G technology, the next-generation mobile telecommunications standard," the company said when the agreement was signed in August 2018.