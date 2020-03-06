No, you can't use Texas-based Tito vodka for homemade hand sanitizers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As stores start selling hand sanitizers and other cleaning products amid concerns about the coronavirus, people seem to be looking for different ways to stay clean and safe.

Austin-based Tito Vodka now has to respond to numerous tweets after customers say they want to make their own hand sanitizer with the alcoholic beverage.

The company responded with a statement, saying customers cannot use vodka because the CDC requires that the alcohol-based hand sanitizer be 60% alcohol. Tito's vodka is 40% alcohol.

According to the CDC, the hand sanitizer must contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's handmade vodka has 40% alcohol and, therefore, does not meet the current CDC recommendation. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/4WB0OVfLBm – TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

According to the CDC, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is still the best way to protect yourself amid the continuing increase in concerns about the coronavirus in the US. UU.