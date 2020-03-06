No Time to Die Might Cost Studios delay reveals $ 30 million reports

MGM recently chose to postpone the release of the new James Bond movie, No time to die, due to fear of the outbreak of coronavirus. The film was initially rescheduled in China due to the virus, but then it was postponed internationally, even in Europe and North and South America.

Movie Web states that fear of the coronavirus has since spread fear and uncertainty throughout the world, affecting financial markets in addition to the film business. While it was a good move due to the potential loss of hundreds of millions, it will cost around $ 30,000,000 in advance.

The media reports mentioned above state that studies of the movie's deferral costs range between 30 and 50 million dollars. Before the virus began to spread, the study had spent a large sum of money to market and promote it, until they had to cancel it completely.

The movie was supposed to be released on March 31, in London, England. A single example was the $ 4.5 million commercial during the Super Bowl Weekend this year. While the money was not wasted, the study will again have to redouble its efforts to offset the cost.

In addition, the delay of the film will affect other aspects of the James Bond universe. For example, Omega, a watch company that has worked with the franchise for years, began launching its movie-inspired watch. In addition, Swatch planned to launch a product inspired by the Q clock in the film.

The launch of No time to die Billie Eilish's main song has already been released, which is usually done shortly before the movie comes out. Craig was supposed to be the host SNL this weekend, but that was also postponed.

According to Movie Web, theaters in China have been closed for the past few weeks, with around 70,000 temporarily paused. European nations like Italy and the United Kingdom can do the same.

On the other hand, estimates indicate that the film earns about $ 1 billion at the box office, so compared to $ 30- $ 50 million, it doesn't seem like much. Anyway, the movie will be released on November 25 in the United States.



