No Handshakes, High-Fives, Group Celebrations – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Just as the Bay Area schools have been refining their responses to the coronavirus outbreak, local youth sports leagues have told their players, coaches and parents that the game day experience, including celebrations in the field, will change due to the spread of the virus.

NorCal Premier Soccer has issued new guidelines for the hundreds of soccer games that take place every weekend in communities throughout Northern California. While many of the directives reflect the guidelines recommended by the California Department of Public Health to limit the spread of respiratory viruses, others are particular to players on the field.

The NorCal Board of Directors said in a message to its players and coaches that it recommends: "No handshakes, hand crashes, fists, chest blows, huddles, group celebrations, etc." in any game or practice.

NorCal also recommends "There are no handshakes before or after the game between players, coaches and officials," but that teams can show a good sporting spirit by applauding or cheering for the opposing team.

Bottles of water and drink should not be shared and clubs have been told to stop practicing the supply of large jugs of water or sports drinks for community use. All players and teams were also advised to carry and use hand sanitizers.

It is now discouraged that the coaches sign the game card, where the scores and details of the match are detailed, at the end of the matches, and the referees only sign after a verbal recognition of the coaches.

The Cal North Referee Administration has advised the referees to avoid hitting their fists or elbows with players and coaches and avoid spitting on the ground since a player can slide through it. Referees are also asked to clean the flag handles with disinfectant or to wash with soap and water.

Higher level sports leagues have adopted various approaches to address the risk of coronavirus.

Before the NCAA and NIT basketball tournaments, the National Association of University Players is asking for precautions that include canceling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds, such as meetings and greetings, as well as “should have a serious discussion about holding contests without a present audience. "

On a professional level, the San José earthquakes said the organization is coordinating with local agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. UU., League officials and their next opponent Minnesota United FC "to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect our community,quot; At the season's opening on Saturday at Earthquakes Stadium.

The San Jose Sharks said the team would evaluate more future events at the SAP Center in the next few days, and that the arena would receive additional cleaning measures in the arena after games and events.

USA Today reported that several executives of the NBA team have considered playing behind closed doors as a contingency plan of last resort. These measures have already been enacted in other countries, such as Italy, where the government has ordered that all sporting events, including Serie A football games, be held without fans.