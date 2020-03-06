Nina Dobrev says that Taylor Swift was almost part of the cast of "The Vampire Diaries,quot;!

Apparently, Taylor Swift was almost part of one of his favorite television shows: The Vampire Diaries! This is what Nina Dobrev, who played Elena in the series, revealed during her appearance on "Pop in the Morning."

According to the actress, the "producers of the show tried to write a role for,quot; Taylor and she was very close to joining the cast.

%MINIFYHTML0f66c84e687c451833378ff9b857ff5711% %MINIFYHTML0f66c84e687c451833378ff9b857ff5712%

There is no doubt that fans would have loved to see that guest appearance!

In addition, it is no secret that, while Taylor is famous for his music, he has some acting experience and is also very good at it!

The beloved fantasy and vampire series was developed between 2009 and 2017 and has many diehard fans even today.

That said, the actress was asked if she learned of any surprising admirers.

That's when he revealed the whole story of Taylor Swift!

"I remember that from the beginning we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show."

Shortly after discovering that, the team behind the CW series rushed to plan a role for the superstar singer.

Since it was at the beginning of The Vampire Diaries, the show could have been very different today if Taylor really ended up joining the cast.

Nina shared that ‘The producers tried to write a paper for her. It didn't work out as for the schedule, obviously, she wasn't on the show. But it was amazing! "

Upon hearing this, one of the hosts of Pop In The Morning argued that perhaps it was the best and gave Ed Sheeran the appearance in Game Of Thrones as an example.

After all, many fans of the program thought their appearance was not only dull but also unnecessary.

However, it is safe to say that this has never happened to Taylor, who has extensive experience as an actress in programs such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and New Girl.

And, of course, more recently, he was also part of the adaptation of the movie Cats in which he played Bombalurina.



Post views:

0 0