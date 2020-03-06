Nikki Bella refuses to cast a shadow on John Cena: "It's bothering me"

WENN / Patricia Schlein / Avalon

On the March 4 episode of the & # 39; Bellas Podcast & # 39 ;, the former WWE star applauds the accusation of ignoring his ex-fiance in a recent cryptic publication, in which he spoke about & # 39; misery & # 39 ;.

Nikki Bella he's clearing up the rumors that he was shading his ex boyfriend, John Cena. Days after provoking such speculation with her cryptic tweet about someone's misery as someone else's happiness, the WWE retired fighter denied the accusations, admitting that it bothered her to always have to clarify her words.

The 36-year-old addressed the issue in the Wednesday March 4 episode of "Fine Podcast." She began by saying, "Then, I posted a tweet, and it was like a forest fire because there were some people and some headlines who thought I was shading my ex-fiance. Which, my God, was not the case." ".

Nikki further emphasized that he has "no reason to cast a shadow" on John. "Then, please, everyone knows, that tweet had nothing to do with John," he pleaded. "It had to do with everything in my life and it occurred to me and I published it. I will never shade John or any of my ex." He added that he did not even dislike twin sister Brie Bella "on the days I get angry when I sometimes think I would like to."

"My ex boyfriend is not the only man I have loved in this world," said the fiancee of Artem Chigvintsev he pointed. "I was in love three times before him, he was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him and still love him." He continued to share what it was like "a kind of stink" "to have a public relationship" because "every time I want to publish an appointment, or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I'm talking about him." "

Days before, Nikki tweeted an appointment that said: "Sometimes your misery is the happiness of another. Sometimes we enter someone's life 2 we teach them something or how they live 2, or someone comes to ours to do the same. Smile knowing that you showed them what life is like, you really understand that you live … loving, kindly, letting go of the rules. "

Nikki Bella tweeted a cryptic message on her social networks.

Many quickly jumped to the conclusion that Nikki's post has something to do with John. One pointed out: "Then this is an indirect state for @JohnCena! Good try, some things must be and some not!" Another noted: "If this is really about Cena, then you are pathetic." A third encouraged her by writing: "Nikkie, let it go. Say it out loud, & # 39; John, you screwed up. This could have been our baby, but you and your dumb ** rules and you just didn't get everything … No there are attached rules. "