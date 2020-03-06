Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Happy Holidays, Nick Jonas Y Priyanka Chopra!

%MINIFYHTML1cc5d00797e8d4e6b2894ee067f3b89313% %MINIFYHTML1cc5d00797e8d4e6b2894ee067f3b89314%

27 years old Jonas brothers The 37-year-old singer and actress recently celebrated Holi in India during her first joint trip to her home country since they got married there in December 2018.

%MINIFYHTML1cc5d00797e8d4e6b2894ee067f3b89315% %MINIFYHTML1cc5d00797e8d4e6b2894ee067f3b89316%

The two-day Hindu holiday, also known as the "festival of colors,quot; or the "festival of love," marks the beginning of spring.

Nick posted photos of him and Priyanka on his Instagram page on Friday wearing traditional white embroidered costumes with friends and couples. Isha Ambani Piramal Y Anand PiramalHoli celebration in Mumbai.

"She makes me smile a lot. #Holi," the singer wrote about his wife.

Nick and Priyanka, who has made solo visits to India since their wedding, had fun dancing in their Holi celebration with their loved ones. They had colorful powders scattered on them, according to tradition.

"My first Holi! (Five days before) Very fun to celebrate with such amazing people here in my second home in India. #Holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra," Nick wrote next to the party photos and a selfie video Taken on the dance floor. .