Nick Cannon thinks that Eminem and 50 Cent can't handle his fief & # 39; too intense & # 39;

Despite his constant conflict, the host of & # 39; Masked Singer & # 39; He admits that he admires Fofty and says in a new interview: & # 39; I love what they are doing 50. In a real way, all respect.

Nick cannon He hasn't said anything about his nemesis Eminem during the last days, making everything think that he has let go of his beef. However, during a recent appearance on 99 "Afternoon Get Down" by Jamz, "The masked singer"The host revealed why his enmity seemed to be extinguished.

"I don't know. I feel that, right now, we had a lot of fun during the last season of & # 39;Wild & # 39; n Out& # 39 ;, and we return to that, you know, the jokes will never stop, "he told the host. Supa Cindy Wednesday, March 4. Nick added that he was not the one who instigated the fight between him and Slim Shady.

Speaking of people's reaction to his song "The Invitation: Canceled," Nick explained: "That is the question. Everyone said: & # 39; Better say nothing & # 39 ;, and I say, & # 39; Why not? No one is afraid of him. & # 39; "

Later, during the interview, Nick brought Eminem's friend 50 cents, who called him "punk" and threatened to kick his a **, to the subject. "Even with 50, nobody is afraid of 50 either. I'm like, & # 39; Come on! & # 39; You know, I combine the energy. It may have become too intense for them."

However, Nick revealed that Em would still be welcome on his show. "But [Eminem is] still welcome to come & # 39; [Wild & # 39; n Out] & # 39; whenever you want to get off," he said. Fiddy was also invited to the show when Nick revealed that "we keep telling him to stop. He's the king of jokes, the king of being mean."

Despite the meat, Nick admitted that he admires Fofty. "I love what 50 is doing. In a real way, all respect. Me, he jumped into the television game in a real way … When I see another black man get like this, we put all the jokes and the hip- hop aside, man. I greet you 100 percent with that, "he shared.