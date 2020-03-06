NHL urges players to limit fan contact by viruses – Up News Info

TORONTO – The NHL sent a memo to the teams urging players to limit contact with fans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed that the league issued the memo in an email to The Canadian Press on Friday.

The measure follows a similar directive this month from the NBA, which has told its players to stop fans and strange shockers and avoid taking autograph items.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday at the close of annual meetings of general managers in Florida that he had ordered all business trips outside of North America to be stopped for league employees.

And if an individual ends up in a place affected by the virus alone, the NHL is ordering a quarantine two weeks before that person can return to work.

The Ottawa Senators' road game against the San Jose sharks on Saturday night is still scheduled despite the recommendation to cancel large meetings in the county where the arena is located.

The Sharks encouraged fans to follow another suggestion from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, which recommends that "people at greater risk avoid mass gatherings such as parades, sporting events and concerts where a large number of people are to reach,quot;. "

Sharks announced Friday that all events at the SAP Center this weekend will continue as scheduled.