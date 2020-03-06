NFL players would have to die of brains to accept the 17th regular season game in an agreement offered by the owners of the league franchise – Up News Info

How much brain damage is football worth more?

NFL players are not stupid, although the same franchise owners who treat players more like the sides of Wagyu meat instead of the full partners in the most lucrative sports league in the United States are now trying to hurry them up. to push for a new collective bargaining agreement, all in the name of more football!

The proposed agreement, sent Thursday for ratification or rejection by players, has been loud, and sometimes profanely, opposed by NFL stars on both sides of the scrimmage line, from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to veteran Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

"That is an absolute NO for me in the new CBA," Wolfe said on social media. "(Bleep) deal."

But we all want more football, right? Who says no to a game number 17 of the regular season and more playoff action on the NFL calendar? Not you. I do not. And certainly not Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke or the Bowlen family, who can earn billions of dollars with better television deals and the legalized game bonanza.

More football More money. More fun for everyone. What's not to like?

“A more regular season game and less preseason football. It's really a benefit for fans, ”said Jack Mills, whose well-established agency in Boulder has represented large and small NFL players for decades. "I think the CBA is going to happen, because my general sense is that grassroots players at the lowest income levels will be happy with better long-term wages and benefits."

I think Mills is absolutely right. Why? We are all fools for money. Get this: Under the proposed terms of this agreement, the NFL minimum wage would increase to $ 1.06 million per season by 2030. Good salsa. That sounds pretty sweet for any rigid job that teaches algebra or drives a beer truck for a living.

"These athletes act as if playing a game that we all play as children is doing something special," said Broncos fan Victor Lopez. "They should be happy that there is a league that gives them the opportunity to win millions of dollars."

But there must be a reason why Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and veteran Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. strongly oppose the deal. And I think it's much more complicated than greed.

Players can rely on franchise owners for the Houston defender J.J. Watt can throw a billionaire. History shows that management would rather exploit than do the right thing for athletes who put their bodies on the line every time they go out to the field.

Unlike Nolan Arenado or Mike Trout in Major League Baseball, soccer superstars that make the NFL a national obsession are not treated with the respect of fully guaranteed contracts.

Unlike LeBron James and his brothers in the NBA, football players are asked to divide less than 50/50 of a generous amount of television income so ridiculous that retired quarterback Tony Romo can be paid $ 17 million per year just to talk about the game. And how much will the newly discovered wealth that Robert Kraft earned from legalized gambling be worth?

Worst of all, at least in my opinion, is that the NFL owners seem to be in a hurry so that the players exchange the greater physical responsibility of a 17th game of the regular season for money, as if the risk of brain or physical damage In the long term, disability is just another tab on the negotiating table.

"I have to vote not in that CBA," Harris shouted on Twitterverse.

Amen brother.

The CBA only requires a simple majority to pass, and the owners seem to be using a divide and conquer approach, appealing to the despair of low-income players for quick money, facing those who return to the swamp and second linebackers. row against Pro set. Bowlers who can afford to have a long vision while playing the long game.

"Both sides of this negotiation need work peace," Mills said. "Both players and owners know that a strike or blockade does not work in the NFL."

So let's make a deal that not only generates money, but makes sense. We love the NFL until death. But how much football is too much? An intelligent athlete knows that everything is negotiable, except his health.