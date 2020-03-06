NFL 2020 simulated draft: combination results shake first-round selections for Cowboys, Packers, Browns, others

The biggest stage for the best prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. The NFL Combine of last week in Indianapolis didn't shake things up too much, but with most of the players on display for all 32 teams at the same time, we now have a little more clarity about the hierarchical order.

%MINIFYHTML50310f90734c09052b8f013933600cbb11% %MINIFYHTML50310f90734c09052b8f013933600cbb12%

There is more information on the board to better determine who is still worthy of first-round consideration and who deserves more. Without further ado, with less than two months for the draft to begin on April 23, here is our latest edition of projections where perspectives will be chosen.

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:

Top 100 players in the 2020 draft class

NFL 2020 simulated draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Forget about the size of your hand and the rampant rumors that Burrow tries to avoid the Bengals. Unless another team becomes aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer it can't refuse, it will be the next franchise quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3, 221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his incredible winning career of the Heisman Trophy and the national championship with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished at an unprecedented university level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

With the defensive mentality of Ron Rivera hired as a coach, assuming that the Redskins also do not receive an offer of not being able to reject the change, they should take the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games. It can produce at an overall level even higher than that of Nick Bosa, who went to number 2 of the Buckeyes at 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Some think that Lions might consider recruiting Tua Tagovailoa as the successor to the near future of Matthew Stafford, and even more feel they are in a position to change. If they maintain this selection and are not QB, Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, with an ultimatum to win now, should consider the best defensive player available to achieve the most immediate impact. Detroit may also consider the cornerback and the defensive line here, but it had an atrocious linebacker game last season. Simmons was in the entire field at all times in the university with great speed and range at 6-3, 238 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games last season.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

If Simmons is off the board, Dave Gettleman should be thinking of offensive and defensive linemen to help the Giants in their reconstruction. Wills, however, is the best "hog molly,quot; in the draft to put in front of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The 6-4, 312 pounds is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs some time to become an elite pass guard.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

The Dolphins have joined Tagovailoa, but with other developing QB options, they may not be aggressive to go after it. In case Simmons is off the board at this point, Okudah would make a good match with Xavien Howard in the back of the defense. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ball hawk, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strengths in the press.

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/62/tua-tagovailoa-110719-getty-ftrjpg_13hbd1dmz4dzp1dfg6yw7fxqxc.jpg?t=1194375326,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

With Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds) on their way to recovering from the hip injury that shortened their last college season, QB's needy teams have more confidence in their potential to be as successful in the NFL as they think Burrow will be. The Chargers, moving in Philip Rivers, have Tyrod Taylor as a bridge if Tagovailoa needs more time. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm. Anthony Lynn is the right kind of coach to develop it.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers need a key piece while trying to improve against the race and rebuild their seven strikers. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most impressive inside defensive perspective. At 6-4, 326 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

The Cardinals surely noticed the domain of Wirfs in Combine. They re-signed the left tackle D.J. Humphries, but will still focus on improving pass protection for Kyler Murray and improving opening holes for (probable) Kenyan Drake. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 320 pounds to hold down the left side for a long time. He combines his abilities to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

After cutting Marcell Dareus, the Jaguars need a great inner line boost between their strong edge options. The 6-5 and 324-pound Kinlaw recorded 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks last season. It was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase its stock.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players at Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. That will change with new coach Kevin Stefanski, leaning toward the race and with offensive mentality Becton (6-7, 364 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, and has shown that he can be gentle in his movements. He is willing to work hard to become as good at pass protection as to overwhelming blockers in establishing the advantage against the race.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Knowing that the wideout class is deep enough to address it later in the draft, the Jets can choose to block reception in the first round. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Coach Adam Gase will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders have an obvious need for a top receiver no matter who their QB, Derek Carr or someone else is, in 2020. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, but they also have to worry about Tyrell Williams coming from a season and a Disappointing foot. surgery. Lamb can be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive stretcher and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 receptions to register 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Justin Herbert https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/23/justin-herbert-083119-getty-ftrjpg_po34ydy8gaqe1ivhdmeivkr9m.jpg?t=-370115756,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the size (6-6, 236 pounds) and an underrated athleticism that is ideal for a team that needs to look to their future QB beyond Jacoby Brissett. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally hard, there are times when he can fall into a depression with his decision-making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar, signals you showed in the Senior Bowl. Frank Reich would have a strong influence on him.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

The Bucs will do everything possible to keep the free agent pending Shaquil Barrett, but they still need more pop in Todd Bowles' 3-4 pass race. Epenesa (6-5, 275 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the QB and also stand firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant to help Drew Lock in the air game, but here is the weapon to complete things in the receiving body. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; He is a mid-to-deep field stretcher classic and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 193 pounds.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an active elite defender who persecutes QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 catches and 60 tackles during the race for the LSU championship, and like several teammates, his draft stock soared throughout the season. He is an effective hybrid player who can work on Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys need an update with free security to improve in covering backs and wings closed. With 6-0, 201 pounds, McKinney could do everything to make Dallas complement Xavier Woods, driving tight wings in coverage and cleaning against runners.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

With three selections in the first round, the Dolphins can wait for high-roof QB without having to arrive. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) did not waste his opportunity in the Senior Bowl. He has an excellent size and immense physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his accuracy, decision making and footwork can become cleaner with a good NFL training.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders can resort to defense with the second of their first-round picks to address one of the least shocking supporter units in the NFL. Queen (6-0, 229 pounds) is powerful when she works downhill against the race or moves across the field in coverage. It is relatively small, but it is the type of supporter that can have a great impact on any alignment.

Kristian Fulton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2a/ed/kristian-fulton-110719-getty-ftrjpg_1uqchcu99uunb1nnquyyqwovf9.jpg?t=1194449518,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

The Jaguars also need to improve their high school, and can do so by developing a solid coverage solution with the selection they acquired at the Jalen Ramsey exchange. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt safe enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles need more speed, speed and great playing capacity in the open receiver with the disappearance of Alshon Jeffery, the aging of DeSean Jackson (and pain) and the departure of Nelson Agholor. Ruggs (5-11, 188 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your skills to run routes to win on shorter routes.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

The Bills attacked the external threat John Brown and the slot machine Cole Beasley in the free agency last year to boost Josh Allen and the offensive in general. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also hastened to score 36 yards against LSU in the game for the title.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

The Patriots need to become younger safe because their headlines are pending free agent Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Delpit flies around the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-2, 213 pounds) for the position.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Saints must make Drew Brees a legitimate No. 2 complementary receiver against Michael Thomas. They can remain in the state with Jefferson (6-1, 202 pounds), who with Burrow production mass capture passes emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated the speed.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

With Xavier Rhodes fading and Bring Waynes heading for free agency, the Vikings should consider the cornerback at the beginning of the draft to keep the strengths of Mike Zimmer's seven defense intact. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

D & # 39; Andre Swift https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/a1/dandre-swift-113019-getty-ftr_1ffv9q225czpt1rcrlm0yr2tw8.jpg?t=-1109978986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can finish their first round tour by adding a runner. Given its lack of function options, it is worth using a high selection in the position. Swift (5-8, 212 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs receiver and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Seahawks will try to keep Jadeveon Clowney, but they still need to improve their passing speed and their edge adjustment against the race. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in the Pete Carroll scheme.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens need more speed in the second level to better manage the race and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing down as falling down against the race or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson are not linked to any position, so they can simply opt for a rising defensive game creator. Baun (6-2, 238 pounds) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents a great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feeds him.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers need to improve in the final 3-4 around Kenny Clark to improve their career defense. Blacklock (6-4, 309 pounds) would bring physicality and more youthful juice to Mike Pettine's rotation.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The 49ers must think of the cornerback with a limited advantage over Richard Sherman, who turns 32 in March. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed in the field. He quickly raised the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Bosses like Damien Williams, but they could use more youth and durability in RB. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he receive enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was most exhibited during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 6,581 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.