Get the latest updates hereplus maps Y full coverage

New York City officials begged the federal government to send more test kits for the new coronavirus, saying that the city's limited ability to detect the virus had "hindered our ability to fight this epidemic."

The city has 2,700 people under "precautionary quarantine,quot;, but has evaluated less than 100 patients in the last month. Another 1,000 people in the suburb of Westchester County, just north of the Bronx, are also under quarantine, connected to a large group of cases there.

Mark Levine, a New York City councilor who heads the Body Health Committee, said without further evidence, "it's fair to say we have no idea,quot; how many New Yorkers have been infected.

Vice President Mike Pence, who previously promised that "any American could be evaluated," admitted Thursday that "we don't have enough evidence today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand in the future." The Atlantic called health departments in all 50 states and could only verify that 1,895 people had been tested for coronaviruses in the United States. About 10 percent of them tested positive.