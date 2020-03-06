News about coronavirus: what we learned today

-
New York advocates for more test kits
A math expert explains the numbers.
How the ultra rich are preparing
A painful evidence deficit
New York City officials begged the federal government to send more test kits for the new coronavirus, saying that the city's limited ability to detect the virus had "hindered our ability to fight this epidemic."
The city has 2,700 people under "precautionary quarantine,quot;, but has evaluated less than 100 patients in the last month. Another 1,000 people in the suburb of Westchester County, just north of the Bronx, are also under quarantine, connected to a large group of cases there.
Mark Levine, a New York City councilor who heads the Body Health Committee, said without further evidence, "it's fair to say we have no idea,quot; how many New Yorkers have been infected.
Vice President Mike Pence, who previously promised that "any American could be evaluated," admitted Thursday that "we don't have enough evidence today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand in the future." The Atlantic called health departments in all 50 states and could only verify that 1,895 people had been tested for coronaviruses in the United States. About 10 percent of them tested positive.
Coronavirus, by numbers
The coronavirus outbreak can be difficult to follow, especially the statistics. Adam Kucharski, who studies the mathematics behind the outbreaks of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, I recently spoke with The Times about how people should consider data.
A sign Mr. Kucharski looks for is when the first case in an area is a death: "That suggests that he already had a lot of community transmission."
"Suppose the mortality rate for cases is around 1 percent, which is plausible," he said. "If you have a death, then that person probably got sick about three weeks ago. That means he probably had about 100 cases three weeks ago, actually. In the next three weeks, that number could well have doubled, then doubled and then doubled again. So you're currently seeing 500 cases, maybe a thousand cases. "
When considering the mortality rate, Mr. Kucharski suggested that people pay attention to the level of variable risk for different age groups, particularly people between 70 and 80 years.
"Above all, we are seeing that perhaps 1 percent of symptomatic cases are fatal at all ages," he said. "What is also important is that 1 percent is not evenly distributed. In the younger groups, we are perhaps talking about 0.1 percent, which means that when you enter the older groups, you are possibly talking about 5 percent, 10 percent of cases are fatal. "
Hot spots
U.S: The cases jumped to more than 250, concentrated in California and the state of Washington, where the University of Washington became the first major university in the country to cancel classes in person. Twenty-one people tested positive on a cruise that was off the coast of California, and the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled.
China: Hubei, the province where the coronavirus emerged, reached a great milestone today: it did not report new infections outside its capital, Wuhan, for the first time since the country began to aggressively combat the disease in January.
I ran: Officials limited travel between major cities and urged people to avoid using paper money to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,700 people and killed more than 120.
Russia: Despite reporting only 10 confirmed cases in the country, Moscow announced strict immigration and quarantine controls.
France: The number of cases approached 600, and an infected legislator ended up in intensive care, which led President Emmanuel Macron to urge citizens to avoid visiting the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable to the disease.
Vatican City: The first city-state coronavirus patient led the Vatican to disinfect its medical facilities. Pope Francis has had a cold for more than a week, and a spokesman said the pontiff's illness was "serving its due time."
Italy: The nation, which has the worst outbreak outside of Asia, saw the death toll increase on Friday to more than 4,600 cases, 197 of them fatal.
What can money buy in an epidemic?
Concierge doctors, rented airplanes and germ-free hiding places: the rich spare no expense while preparing for the coronavirus.
Amid the hysteria of the facial mask, Gwyneth Paltrow put on a Swedish model with sold out tickets that sells for up to $ 99. Business executives have chartered flights to avoid the first-class room contaminated with germs, while other travelers Rich have opted for remote yachts.
Concerned about the need for potential care, the rich have sought expensive memberships for medical concierge services. The survivors of Silicon Valley and at least one heiress have supplied luxurious domestic bunkers with food and medical supplies.
The biggest photograph: The availability of luxury goods and services in a health crisis serves to highlight American class inequalities, writes Charlie Warzel, a general opinion writer. Somehow, ubiquitous delivery services are perfect for a quarantined society, but they are strongly subscribed by a "large digital subclass."
What you need to know
If you have loved ones in a nursing home: Older adults are among the most vulnerable to respiratory diseases. You can help protect them from the coronavirus with these tips: Research the facility; monitor your health and home safety protocols; have a plan if an outbreak occurs; and know when to move them.
Does the flu not kill more people? For many public health officials, that argument loses the point. Yes, the flu is terrible, that is exactly why scientists do not want another contagious respiratory disease to take hold. If they could stop the seasonal flu, they would. But there may still be the possibility of stopping the coronavirus.
The best advice to stay healthy is the simplest: Wash your hands and don't touch your face. You can also use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, and stay at least six feet away from anyone who is visibly ill.
What else are we following?
What you are doing to prepare
We live in Kansas, which has no known cases of coronavirus. However, we are elderly and vulnerable. Now we live in a condominium and we need to press the elevator buttons to navigate. I have equipped my husband and me with wine corks that we use to press the elevator button. A small but perhaps useful thing. Tomorrow I will think about how to handle the railings. Stay tuned!
– Louise Hanson, Lawrence, Kan.
Let us know how you are preparing. Send us an answer here, and we can include it in an upcoming newsletter.
