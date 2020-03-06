New Orange Line trains remain out of service

The new Orange Line trains did not return to service at the end of the week, as MBTA officials said workers must continue evaluating a fault with them.

There has been no deadline on how long the two new trains will remain off the tracks, but it is assumed that there will be an update this weekend, according to Lisa Battiston, spokesman for T.

After an exhaustive inspection of the new Orange Line trains, we have concluded that additional time is needed to address the identified fault. Safety is our top priority and has been the driving force throughout the launch process of these vehicles. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/N8ETBRrfL6 – MBTA (@MBTA) March 6, 2020

The t announced on tuesday that an inspection revealed a problem with train reinforcements, and that this had to be corrected before they could be put back into service. A booster, said Battiston, helps trains stay stable while passing through curves. She said MBTA engineers "have been working 24 hours a day,quot; with engineers from CRRC, the train manufacturer, "as well as with suppliers from national and international parts to develop a solution to the problem."

Battiston said that removing the new trains from the service has not resulted in disruptions to the Orange Line, and there is still a complete set of trains that carry passengers. The new trains are also under warranty, so the T does not have to pay for repairs.

"The MBTA continues to closely monitor the new trains, which are subject to numerous inspections," he said. "By subjecting the new trains to this high level of scrutiny, the MBTA can identify any potential problems and take corrective action at the beginning of the process of integrating more than 400 new vehicles into the Orange and Red line fleets."

The new Orange Line trains started operating last August and since then they have experienced several different problems, including being taken off the tracks for seven weeks because an "unusual noise,quot; of a "wear pad,quot; that was "irregularly worn,quot;.