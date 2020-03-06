New California bill calls for $ 2 billion to combat homelessness – Up News Info Los Angeles

– State and local leaders are requesting $ 2 billion in funds to combat homelessness.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the state has a surplus, so the money is available.

Assembly Bill 3300 would allocate $ 2 billion, beginning with fiscal year 2020-21 and each following fiscal year, to provide grant funds to address the challenges of the homeless, including affordable housing, rental assistance and other services.

$ 1.1 billion would be distributed to counties and continuing care, which are planning agencies that coordinate the services they finance to the homeless.

$ 800 million would be distributed to cities with a population of at least 300,000.

The remaining $ 100,000 would go to non-profit housing developers specifically for purposes related to the provision of housing.

As of January 2019, California had an estimated 151,278 people who were homeless on a given day, according to the Continuums of Care of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. UU.

In Los Angeles County, that number is 58,936, according to the homeless count of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in 2019.