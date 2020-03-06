Netflix's killer mother Gabriel Fernandez was beaten and burned in prison !! (Graphic)

The best judgments of Gabriel Fernández, is a runaway success on Netflix: it is currently the number 1 program most watched in the US. UU. The documentary series covers the horrible murder in 2013 of an 8-year-old boy from Palmdale, California.

Now MTO News learned exclusively that Gabriel's mother, Pearl, was brutally beaten, cut and burned while serving a sentence in a California women's prison.

Gabriel Fernández's trials detail the tragic story of the child of child abuse and his death. Throughout the series, we see the young man's mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, on trial for murder.

Finally, both Pearl and Isauro are convicted of child abuse. But the documentary series revived a new wave of hatred towards Pearl, eager to know where she is and if justice has been done.

Well, MTO News learned that it has been served in the prison yard.

According to a woman who was in prison with Pearl, a group of inmates beat and cut the convicted child killer. Then, she was supposedly burned with hot coffee.

The woman, named Isabel García, says that when the inmates discovered what Pearl did to her daughter, they ambushed her.

Isabel claims that the inmates beat Pearl and then cut her with prison spikes. Subsequently, the prisoners allegedly poured hot coffee on Pearl, burning her skin.

According to Isabel, Pearl was rushed to the infirmary, where she was treated for her injuries, and is now in protective custody.

Here is the full interview, where he graphically explains what the inmates did to Pearl: