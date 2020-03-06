Netflix and Apple follow Amazon in the withdrawal of the SXSW 2020 Festival

Due to the fears of the coronavirus, the two broadcast services cancel the projections of films, panels and premieres planned at the event that will take place from March 13 to 22 in Austin, Texas.

Netflix and Apple have canceled their projections and panels of the SXSW 2020 (South by Southwest) festival amid the fears of the coronavirus.

The Netflix streaming service canceled five movie screenings and a panel for the series "#blackexcellence", which was scheduled for March 15 with Kenya Barris Y Rashida Jones, Variety reported.

The films include the feature film "Uncorked", as well as four documentaries:" A Secret Love "," L.A. Originals "," Much Much Love "and" Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics ".

Meanwhile, Apple has also canceled the releases of "Beastie Boys Story", Serie"Central Park"," Home "and the screening of" Boys State ".

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's conversation about her program, "Little America," has also been dismissed.

It occurs when Amazon Studios, Twitter and Facebook have canceled their appearances at the festival; however, the main event is still expected to take place March 13-22 in Austin, Texas.

The virus has now infected more than 94,000 worldwide, killing more than 3,000, and its spread has affected events such as movie releases, concerts and sporting events, due to fear of a global pandemic.