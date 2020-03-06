NeNe Leakes surprises fans with Dolce & Gabbana outfit

NeNe Leakes shared some new photos in his social media account in which he wears an incredible Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Check out the photos that managed to impress their fans below.

‘It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood 🎼 Head to Toe @dolcegabbana, & # 39; NeNe subtitled one of his posts.

Someone commented: "Beautiful face, beautiful dress … so beautiful ❤️" and another fan told the RHOA star: "You looked so beautiful and kind to Kelly and Ryan." Yes, my queen, it's about apologizing and feeling good doing it. Stay positive "

Another follower said: ‘You look great. That's it, that's the comment ❤️🔥❤️ ’and another follower posted this: Tu Your look is everything! I'm so happy for you! That's why everyone hates you! # Elevation! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ‘Pretty dress, pretty face, beautiful person. Have a nice day, Mrs. Leaks! 💃 ’and another person said:‘ Beautiful! I love how you answer the questions gracefully in the program. "

A follower said: "I love you, Nene Leakes, and you look amazing live with Kelly and Ryan."

Someone else told NeNe: ‘Your makeup is perfect !!!! Beautiful !!!! ’And one person posted this:‘ Your trip to New York this week is in 🔥 Killing him every day for hair, makeup and fashion ’.

A follower said: ‘Congratulations NeNe. Wishing you and praying for your great success, "and one of the NeNe fans exclaimed:" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡A GREAT EXCELLENT! Such a crazy woman … that's your color! Highlight your beautiful skin tone. "

Another person praised NeNe and said this: "Nene, you are really a beautiful person from beginning to end. I always thought that and enjoyed the show today! I am very glad that your husband beat cancer, and I only wish for it. better for you and your family. "

Recently, NeNe also posed with The Breakfast Club team, and people were excited when they made this announcement on their social media account.



