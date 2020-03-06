Nene Leakes reveals why she was so quiet during last year's meeting and shares her plans for the next sitting

Nene Leakes is making his press career before the end of this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting. The star recently talked about her behavior in last year's session and her plans for the next recording.

It is no secret that Nene did not participate in several episodes at the beginning of the season and was not included in some recent ones. However, sources say she will play an important role for the rest of the season.

In addition, the Broadway star finished the last installment at odds with almost all of his co-stars and has been working on repairing his relations with them in this round.

During the last meeting, Leakes barely said a word to the ladies who had their hearts on their sleeves when they expressed their concerns.

He explained why I was so quiet with The Breakfast Club.

‘We arrived at 6 in the morning. You are there until almost midnight. Its very stressful. It's like entering the lion's den. Everyone has something to say … so everyone is trying to prove themselves. So people are nasty. I hate it. But you just have to act. "

She went on to say that she didn't mind acting because she is "real."

The season 12 meeting will be recorded soon and Nene is ready to snatch wigs. She comes for everyone on stage.

She told People Magazine: "These girls … are going to get it, let me tell you. This is not a threat, it is a promise. I will be hit from head to toe while I do it, sitting there with a full face, wig , dressed, high heels that high, looking fabulous and tearing down the house. I'm going to look for these girls and I'll do very well and go to sleep well. Is my money in my account? Thank you. The queen is here, you can never wear the crown. Everyone wears tiaras. "

Nene guarantees that this new visit of the season will be like no other.



