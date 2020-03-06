NBA fines Cubans with $ 500,000 and sends teams memorandum about appropriate behavior – Up News Info

The NBA on Friday fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $ 500,000 for "public criticism and harmful conduct,quot; regarding arbitration. Separately, the league sent a memo to the teams reminding them of the rules that govern the behavior of the owners, coaches and other team personnel during the games.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, established parameters for the proper conduct of team personnel towards game officials, how team personnel are not allowed to be non-trainers during the games and how they cannot use " profane or objectionable language that can be heard. " by the spectators "during the game.

In addition, he said that "applying these rules with improved penalties will be a point of emphasis for the league office,quot; for the rest of the season and beyond.

The memorandum on the rules of conduct for team personnel does not specifically mention Cuban, although he generally sits near the bank of the Mavericks during the games.

The first order of the day on Friday was the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, denying the Mavericks protest over the outcome of a February 22 game against Atlanta. Dallas said the goal rules were poorly applied when a late basket was counted by John Collins of Atlanta. Collins scored when a whistle was blown and the goal of a tray attempt by the Hawks "Trae Young,quot; was summoned by Dorian Finney-Smith of Dallas. Collins grabbed Young's foul and scored, while confusion reigned.

Arbitration team chief Rodney Mott told a group reporter that night after the Atlanta victory by 111-107 that "the original call on the floor was a goal,quot; and that the Collins basket was allowed because "The ball was blocked and checked." The ball hit the edge, so it was considered an inadvertent whistle. … Because (Collins) was in his shooting movement when my whistle blew, it is considered a continuation, so the basket counts. "

The NBA said that after the game, Cuban "entered the field and approached the game officials shaking his head and directing comments towards them,quot; and said it was the second time he was on the court to challenge a call that night.

"After the game, Mr. Cuban spoke with the journalists in the arena and tweeted several times that night and the next day with comments that were very critical, personal and degrading to the league and its arbitration staff," said the league.

Cuban's $ 500,000 fine raised the total that the NBA has fined over the years to at least $ 3.1 million, and the owner of the Mavericks has said in the past that he always donates the equivalent of the fine to the Charity simultaneously. This was the third time the league announced a fine of at least $ 500,000 against Cuban; He received a fine of $ 500,000 for comments on the arbitration in 2002 and $ 600,000 in 2018 for public comments on the tank.

"Team personnel watching matches from the seats, especially seats near the court, should be a positive example for fans by ensuring that any isolated comments directed at game officials or arbitration are respectful and appropriate." said the league in his memo. "Of course, brief social interactions are always allowed as a result of courtesy between team personnel and game officials."