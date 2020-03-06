Navarro College cheerleader coach Monica Aldama talks about the Netflix series and changes in life – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It's a small town halfway between Dallas and Waco, but the animator team at Navarro College is putting Corsicana, Texas on the map.

Inspiring, but hard as nails, Monica Aldama is a coach with whom you do not want to mess with or disappoint.

Aldama is largely the star of Netflix Cheer's latest mega hit, the six-part series that reveals the cheerleading world at its best hypnotizing, heartbreaking and amazing moment.

By mapping the season of the dominant animator team at Navarro College, the viral sensation has changed the way thousands of people see the sport.

Dedication, sacrifice and hours of practice are exposed when young athletes across the United States find refuge in the most unlikely place.

"I am very competitive and I want to succeed, but I also want to be that person who leads by example. I really set a high standard for myself," said Aldama, who has become known as the "Queen of Joy," he told CNN Sport.

“If I expect something from my children, I should also expect it from myself. I shouldn't even have to say anything, but my actions will take the children and do what I am doing. "

Ellen and Oprah

Aldama had already established himself as one of the best coaches in the sport, but not even she could have prepared for what happened next.

The appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Oprah's live tour catapulted the entire team to stardom and shed a bright light on Aldama's success and unmatched methods.

Her brilliant career has included 14 national championships as a coach and her style has been compared to some of the most revered sports leaders.

"It's very strange, because many people have seen me in different ways after watching this program," Aldama said. "Some people love me, others don't.

“I know where my heart is and I know what happened the other four months that were not in those six hours. I would not change anything."

The children Aldama continually refers to during the show are young adults who manage to secure a place in their acclaimed team.

It is an elite squad composed of students from a variety of backgrounds throughout the United States, who come together in a remote corner of Texas while being rigorously instructed to compete at the top of their game.

For many of the teenagers, a place in the Aldama team is a hassle-free ticket and the opportunity to improve their life.

The series, directed by Greg Whiteley, highlights the often heartbreaking stories of some of the animators and Aldama is well aware that his role extends far beyond training complex acrobatic movements.

She is both a mother figure for her students and a coach, absorbing their anxieties and pushing them to succeed both in their personal and professional lives.

"I don't have to prove myself,quot;

One of the young people that blooms under Aldama's wing is Morgan Simianer.

The talented gymnast has become one of the most prominent stars of the program, with its complicated history that provides the series with one of its most emotional moments.

We learn how Simianer was forced to grow up in a trailer after her biological parents abandoned her at an early age, but how that turbulent childhood gave her an unwavering impulse to succeed.

It is an attitude that is clear in a series in which his loyalty to Aldama, which seems to provide a pillar of stability in Simianer's life, is decided.

"I have really tried to work over the years to be better at that and simply learn what I can do to fulfill those roles for those children," Aldama added as he reflected on the complexity of training the team.

"I think that is why I am still here, it is not a cheerleader. I have won many titles, I do not have to prove myself there. It is the relationship with the children and the feeling of seeing them succeed.

"I feel that it is God's purpose for me and that is why I have not left work yet."

Make no mistake, since Navarro College is a sanctuary for many, the corners are never cut in the constant search for success.

Aldama demands nothing more than a 100% dedication to the cause with his eyes fixed on the annual National Championship in Daytona, the scene of the exciting end of the series.

His mantra is "keep going until he does it right, and then continue until he can't do it right," although that level of expectation pushes his charges to the limit of his physical and emotional abilities.

Heavy injuries

Aldama's characteristic movements – impressive somersaults, impressive tombs and pyramids – combine to offer an explosive routine of two minutes and 15 seconds that can occasionally go wrong.

"They showed every time we fell, but they didn't show the thousand times we did well or the progressions we made to develop the most difficult skills," Aldama said when asked if the series gave an accurate description of the program she runs.

“We are definitely very safe, but he is a cheerleader. It's a risky sport we are doing, but we take precautions and I think it was a bit heavy on injuries. "

What is not in doubt is that the special culture forged in the university seems to encourage its stars to overcome blood, sweat and tears for the ethics of the team.

In particular, former squad members return to help guide the latest harvest, a feature of the program that Monica takes great pride in.

However, his training style is not just considering the competition. Preparing these young adults for life in the real world is equally important to her.

"Personal responsibility is something very important to me, because many people in this day and age want to blame others and simply not take responsibility for their own actions," Aldama said.

"If you've promised to be somewhere, then you should introduce yourself. If it's class, then you should show up. If it's practical, you should introduce yourself. If it's a job, you should introduce yourself."

True athletes

In addition to improving the reputation of the team of animators of Navarro College, Aldama hopes that the successful program can also help the sport to establish itself in the mainstream.

As often seen through the lens of tired stereotypes, the program has given the sport a platform to show how athletic it can be when done correctly.

“These children are honestly some of the most difficult children I know. The work ethic that these children have is top notch, they will enter and work, work, work. Work through pain, ”added Aldama.

“The commitment is unreal. I just didn't feel that people who are not part of this world really knew that these children are so athletic and that they have that value and that determination.

"I expected the world to see them as the true athletes they are."

