NASA will finally reveal the name of the Mars 2020 rover – BGR

NASA's Mars 2020 mission will be historic in many ways, and as is often the case with high-profile missions, the space agency has done everything possible to involve the public. A competition to name the Mars 2020 rover has been ongoing for months, with presentations by K-12 students going through several evaluation rounds before limiting themselves to just a handful of potential candidates.

Now, with the launch of the mission rapidly approaching, NASA is finally ready to announce the winner of the contest and the name of the shiny new rover from Mars. It's a big problem, so NASA is doing everything possible, organizing a live event on the NASA broadcast channel on Thursday, March 5.

The competition resulted in more than 28,000 entries. Each entry included a proposed name, as well as a brief essay explaining why the student believed the name was appropriate and appropriate for the mission. Some 4,700 volunteer judges helped reduce the group of entries to just 155, and a second round of judges resulted in only nine finalists. Those nine finalists were voted by the public, and NASA has counted the votes and selected the winner.

These are the nine finalists and their proposed names:

Resistance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green from Mississippi

Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

Ingenio, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

Fortaleza, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

The winner's announcement will be broadcast live on all NASA streaming accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. You can also watch the event live through the NASA TV website. The event will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 1:30 p.m. ITS T.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech